What better dish than a hearty stew for when the weather outside's so drizzly and cold. We're still a long way from summer but this stew will see us safely there.
Irish lamb stew recipe
Tips: Have your butcher cut up the meat for you to save some time. You can also use stewing beef for this recipe.
Serves 6
Ingredients
3 pounds lamb shoulder, cut into 2inch pieces
8 cloves garlic, minced
1 sprig fresh rosemary
1 cup white wine, chardonnay is good
3 tablespoons canola oil
1 onion, diced
1-teaspoon chili flakes
1 can roasted red peppers, cut into strips
2 tomatoes, diced
1 bay leaf
1 cup red wine, cabernet
2 ½ cups chicken stock
fresh cracked pepper
Method:
Marinade the meat with half the garlic cloves, rosemary, and white wine. Let stand for 1 hour. Drain meat and discard the wine mix.
Heat oil in a large heavy-bottomed pan, brown meat on all sides, Brown meat in small batches.
Remove browned meat from pan and add onions and cook for 4 minutes. Add garlic and cook for another minute.
Return meat to the pan, stir in chili flakes, peppers, tomatoes, bay leaf, and red wine. Bring to a boil, reduce heat to a simmer for 15 minutes.
Add chicken stock and bring back to a low simmer for 1 ½ - 2 hours or until meat is very tender. Add salt and pepper to taste.
Serve with rice or crusty bread.
