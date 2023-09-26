Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago will finally be opening to the public this Thursday, September 28.

To commemorate the opening, Guinness brewers, adorers, employees, and Chicagoans gathered for a celebratory ribbon-cutting at Guinness' newest home on Tuesday, September 26.

"This is an exciting step in the continuing evolution of the Guinness brand in America," Rodney Williams, President of Diageo Beer Company, said on Tuesday.

"It's been a long journey, but we are so thrilled to be opening our doors this week and to contribute to Chicago's world class food and beer scene."

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Doors open at 8 am on Thursday, just in time for the morning commute with Guinness’s own freshly baked brown bread, Intelligentsia coffee, and assorted treats from Aya Pastry.

Located at 901 W Kinzie, the brewery, taproom, restaurant, and bakery are housed in a 15,000-square-foot former rail depot in the West Loop.

Designer Karen Herold of Studio K Creative and Principal Rick Joutras of Whitney Architects marry new and old, transforming the long-vacant building into a state-of-the-art brewery and restaurant with an epic patio with stairs reminiscent of Chicago’s Riverwalk steps.

The brewery combines more than 260 years of Guinness brewing experience with cutting-edge American brewing innovation for a uniquely Chicago experience.

Visitors can expect rotating experimental draughts brewed on-site that are exclusively available in the taproom alongside signatures like Guinness Draught Stout straight from Dublin.

Ahead of Thursday's big opening, Guinness Open Gate Brewery Chicago revealed its initial tap list, which features beers brewed in Chicago, and only the finest from Baltimore and St. James’s Gate.

The lineup includes Kinzie Street Pale Ale, Corn Maize Cream Ale, Rice Lager, Mango Chile Ale, Guinness IPA, Galaxy IPA, West Coast IPA, Helles, Pineapple Coconut Stout, Breakfast Amber Ale, Old Fashioned Inspired Ale, Guinness Draught Stout, Guinness Extra Stout, Guinness Foreign Extra Stout, and Guinness Zero.

The culinary program will be led by Dream Team Hospitality with chef Taylor Bischof at the helm. The food menu draws inspiration from the brewery’s Irish roots and global footprint alongside reimagined Chicago classics like Chicago Caviar, a play on giardiniera dip.

In addition to morning bakery and café service, Guinness OGB Chicago will offer an all-day restaurant menu plus brunch on weekends.