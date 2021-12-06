Guinness encourages all to share in the spirit of giving with its reimagined limited-edition 'Guinness Gives Back' packs.

Inspired by the goodness of the holiday season, a dollar for every limited-edition 'Guinness Gives Back' pack produced (totally in $1 million) until the end of this year will go to their charity partners across the U.S.

Seven personalized regional versions of the pack are available in New York (metro area and New York State), Boston, Chicago, California, Maryland, Arizona, and the Pacific Northwest, in addition to a national pack available in all other markets.

"We introduced our 'Guinness Gives Back' packs last year to support communities in need and also bring some holiday spirit back to the season," said Nikhil Shah, Guinness Brand Director.

"As we head into the 2021 holiday season, it's clear that there's more work to be done. That's why not only are we bringing the program back for its second year, but we upped our commitment to $1 million and teamed up with even more organizations doing some amazing work across the country. Our hope is that it'll make getting together for the holidays again after the last year and half even more meaningful."

While a donation from each Guinness Gives Back America pack produced will go to United Way, the regional packs will support local organizations including Feeding New York State, The Greater Boston Food Bank, the Greater Chicago Food Depository, California Association of Food Banks, Maryland Food Bank, The Pat Tillman Foundation, Food Lifeline, The Idaho Foodbank, Oregon Food Bank, and Second Harvest Inland Northwest.

The 'Guinness Gives Back' packs, each containing eight 14.9-oz. cans of Guinness Draught Stout with imagery honoring either specific regions or the entire country, will be available in stores nationwide for a limited time only.

