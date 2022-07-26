Food blogger Naomi Robinson shares her Guinness inspired recipe for the ultimate coffee dessert.

These delicious Coffee Crunch Cupcakes are built on a vanilla cupcake base and then topped with a creamy coffee buttercream frosting. Enjoy with a chilled Guinness Niro Cold Brew Coffee Beer, which will help bring out the rich flavors - a match made in heaven!

This latest addition to the Guinness family is swirling with hints of espresso, chocolate, and caramel, the drink is sweet-smelling with a distinct coffee smell, the perfect balance of bitter and sweet, and a roast coffee ﬂavor.

This brew is ideal for a BBQ get-together with friends, a lazy Sunday brunch, or with an afternoon treat!

Look no further Coffee Lovers, this Coffee Crunch Cupcake recipe by @bakersroyale is packed with rich creamy coffee flavor, much like our Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer. The two are a match made in heaven! Click the link for the full recipe.https://t.co/tbMj2nsJ6I pic.twitter.com/XVUSoeyPvD — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) June 28, 2022

Coffee Crunch Cupcakes

Ingredients:

Cupcake

3 cups (360g) cake flour

2 cups (390g) sugar

2 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoon table salt

1 cup (226g) unsalted butter, softened (about 65F)

1 1/2 cup (114g) buttermilk

3/4 cup (150g) neutral oil

4 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Frosting

4 teaspoons instant coffee, divided use

3 tablespoons milk, divided use

1 cup (226g) unsalted butter

4 cups (454g) confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon fine salt

Topping

Toffee and chocolate candy bar

Method

To make cupcake:

Heat oven to 350F.

In a large bowl, mix together the cake flour, sugar, baking powder baking soda and salt until combined; set aside.

In a large bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, butter until light and fluffy.

Add the flour mixture to the butter, mix on low until flour is absorbed. Increase speed to medium and beat until mixture looks like wet sand.

Add the remaining ingredients, buttermilk, oil, eggs and vanilla extract. Turn mixer to medium, beat just until combined.

Line cupcake wells with liner and fill 2/3 full. Bake until the tops are golden and when a skewer inserted in the center comes out free of wet batter.

Remove cupcakes from the tin and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting.

To make frosting:

In small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon of milk with the 2 teaspoons instant coffee. Set aside.

In a stand mixer bowl, fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium until creamy about 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off mixer, add 1 cup of confectioners’s sugar, mix on low until just sugar is absorbed, then increase the speed to high and beat until well combined. Repeat three more with the remaining confectioners’ powdered sugar.

Add milk and instant coffee mixture, remaining 2 teaspoons instant coffee granules, vanilla and salt, beat until well combined and creamy.

Frost cupcakes as preferred. Sprinkle with crushed toffee and chocolate bar. Enjoy!

You can keep up to date with Guinness in the US on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Always drink responsibly.

Check out Naomi's blog " Bakers Royale" for more delicious recipes.