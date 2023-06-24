Beer and cake rarely share a plate, yet a dark roast has always been a dessert's closest ally. Here, that logic is taken to its conclusion with a tender vanilla crumb, a buttercream spiked twice over with instant coffee, and a shower of crushed toffee and chocolate bar for the crunch the recipe is named after.

These delicious Coffee Crunch Cupcakes are built on a vanilla cupcake base and then topped with a creamy coffee buttercream frosting. Enjoy a chilled Guinness Niro Cold Brew Coffee Beer, which will help bring out the rich flavors - a match made in heaven!

This latest addition to the Guinness family is swirling with hints of espresso, chocolate, and caramel; the drink is sweet-smelling with a distinct coffee smell, the perfect balance of bitter and sweet, and a roasted coffee ﬂavor.

This brew is ideal for a BBQ get-together with friends, a lazy Sunday brunch, or an afternoon treat!

Look no further Coffee Lovers, this Coffee Crunch Cupcake recipe by @bakersroyale is packed with rich creamy coffee flavor, much like our Guinness Nitro Cold Brew Coffee Beer. The two are a match made in heaven! Click the link for the full recipe.https://t.co/tbMj2nsJ6I pic.twitter.com/XVUSoeyPvD — Guinness US (@GuinnessUS) June 28, 2022

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Guinness-inspired Coffee Crunch Cupcakes

Ingredients:

Cupcake

3 cups (360g) cake flour

2 cups (390g) sugar

2 teaspoons of baking powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 1/2 teaspoons table salt

1 cup (226g) unsalted butter, softened (about 65F)

1 1/2 cup (114g) buttermilk

3/4 cup (150g) neutral oil

4 eggs

1 tablespoon vanilla extract

Frosting

4 teaspoons of instant coffee, divided for use

3 tablespoons milk, divided for use

1 cup (226g) unsalted butter

4 cups (454g) confectioners’ sugar

2 teaspoons of vanilla extract

1 teaspoon fine salt

Topping

Toffee and chocolate candy bar

Method

To make cupcakes:

Heat oven to 350F.

In a large bowl, mix together the cake flour, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt until combined; set aside.

In a large bowl of a stand mixer, fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter until light and fluffy.

Add the flour mixture to the butter, and mix on low until the flour is absorbed. Increase speed to medium and beat until the mixture looks like wet sand.

Add the remaining ingredients, buttermilk, oil, eggs, and vanilla extract. Turn the mixer to medium; beat just until combined.

Line cupcake wells with liners and fill 2/3 full. Bake until the tops are golden, and a skewer inserted in the center comes out free of wet batter.

Remove cupcakes from the tin and transfer to a wire rack to cool completely before frosting.

To make frosting:

In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon of milk with 2 teaspoons of instant coffee. Set aside.

In a stand mixer bowl, fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter on medium until creamy, about 3 to 4 minutes. Turn off the mixer, add 1 cup of confectioners’ sugar, mix on low until the sugar is just absorbed, then increase the speed to high and beat until well combined. Repeat three more times with the remaining confectioners’ powdered sugar.

Add the milk and instant coffee mixture, the remaining 2 teaspoons of instant coffee granules, vanilla, and salt, and beat until well combined and creamy.

Frost cupcakes as preferred. Sprinkle with crushed toffee and a chocolate bar. Enjoy!

You can keep up to date with Guinness in the US on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Always drink responsibly.

Check out Naomi's blog "Bakers Royale" for more delicious recipes.

* This article was originally published in 2022 and updated in 2026.