Guinness, chocolate, and frosting? Yup, here's your new favorite dessert!

A pint of Guinness is a vision to behold - a chocolatey, malty body with bubbles mysteriously floating upwards, topped by a cool and creamy head of foam. This brownie recipe manages to mimic the iconic pint in both appearance and taste.

It's the ultimate Guinness brownie recipe.

They're the perfect treat to bring to a party or make to be savored at home. Just don't make them for the school bake sale!

This innovative recipe is adapted from the website Simply Scratch, which offers a wealth of scrumptious and wholesome ideas, both sweet and savory.

Chocolate Guinness brownie with stout butter frosting recipe

Ingredients:

1/2 cup Guinness

1 cup unsalted butter

12 oz semisweet chocolate

3 large eggs

1 tsp real vanilla extract

1 cup granulated sugar

1/2 cup dark brown sugar

1 tbsp instant espresso powder

3/4 cup unbleached all-purpose flour

1 tsp kosher salt

6 tsp unsalted butter, browned

3 cups powdered sugar, sifted

1/2 tsp real vanilla extract

2 tbsp Guinness or Irish stout beer

3 tbsp heavy cream

Drizzle of chocolate syrup

Method:

Preheat oven to 350° F and line a 9x9 pan with parchment paper, leaving 2-inches hanging over on all sides.

In a small saucepan, simmer the Guinness until it reduces to 1/3 of a cup. Set aside and let cool.

Bring a pot filled 1/4 of the way with water to a boil. Reduce to a simmer and place a bowl over top, the water should not touch the bottom of the bowl. Add the chocolate and the butter. Stir until both are melted and combined. Remove and let cool slightly.

In a large bowl whisk together the eggs, vanilla, sugars, and espresso powder. Gradually add in the slightly cooled chocolate/butter mixture and the reduced Guinness, whisking to combine.

Add in the flour and salt. Gradually stir to combine until no traces of flour remain, but do not over mix.

Pour the brownie batter into your prepared pan. Slide the pan onto the middle rack of your preheated oven and bake for 30 to 40 minutes. Let cool completely before frosting.

Guinness Stout butter frosting

In a 10-inch skillet melt the butter on medium-low heat, stirring and scraping the sides until it browns and turns a deep golden color. Remove and let cool slightly.

In a large mixing bowl, sift the powdered sugar. Pour in the brown butter and combine using an electric mixer.

Add in the stout and mix on low to combine. Add enough cream until you reach a spreadable consistency, about 3 tablespoons.

Spread frosting on cooled brownies, drizzle lightly with chocolate syrup, cut and serve.

Enjoy!

Get this and more delicious recipes from Simply Scratch.

* Originally published in Feb 2019, updated in March 2020

