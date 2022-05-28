Breaking out the grill this Memorial Day? Delicious BBQ foods to pair with Guinness beers.

Summer is here - time for sunshine, time spent outdoors with family and friends, fireworks, and, of course, BBQs.

To make sure that your grill game is on point, a little knowledge of what beverages pair best with different grilled delights is a great thing to have. Don’t worry Guinness fans, we have you covered with the following BBQ food pairing tips.

Guinness Blonde

This is your ideal summer beer. A pale American lager, Guinness Blonde is light and hoppy, with floral and citrus notes. Far removed from watery, bland lagers, Guinness Blonde is full of flavor.

Guinness Blonde’s refreshing taste is the perfect thing to wash down grilled meats. It pairs exceptionally well with your BBQ classics like hamburgers and hot dogs, and adding a slice of sharp cheddar will really make the pairing shine.

It also goes great with a pulled pork sandwich, the tang of the hoppiness really brings out the seasoning.

Guinness Draught

The iconic Guinness Draught has a malty sweetness and a hoppy bitterness, with notes of coffee and chocolate. It is creamy and balanced, making it a surprisingly ideal companion for some pretty strong flavors.

Tender and meaty short ribs slathered in sauce and cooked on the grill are melt-in-your-mouth awesome with a pint of Guinness Draught.

Grilled salmon or salmon burgers also go wonderfully. The Guinness Draught compliments the salt and oiliness of the salmon.

Pouring your own Guinness Draught from a can? Check out these tips on how to do it right.

Guinness Extra Stout

Guinness Extra Stout is crafted from the finest quality malt, hops, and Irish barley. Sharp and crisp to the taste, it’s a different experience from the smooth, creamy Guinness Draught and punchier Foreign Extra Stout, but those trademark Guinness flavors preside.

Guinness Extra Stout and oysters are a popular combination, but make it Guinness Extra Stout and grilled oysters and you have a match made in gourmet heaven. The beer's rich, creamy head and crisp taste compliment the brininess of the oysters and draw out their more complex tastes.

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

Guinness Foreign Extra Stout was designed to be imported, with a higher hops and alcohol content that allowed its flavors to hold up over the course of long sea voyages. Today, those same qualities make it different from its Guinness Stout siblings - fruitier and drier, with a tingly mouthfeel.

This allows it to stand up to some big flavors, including spicy foods. Grilled chorizo is a delicious accompaniment, as is bratwurst or really any kind of grilled sausage.

It’s also a dream with a blue cheese burger.

Guinness 200th Anniversary Export Stout

Guinness’ 200th Anniversary Export stout is a love letter to America in the form of beer, honoring the year that Guinness first began exporting to America. It has notes of toffee, caramel, and milk chocolate, and is smooth and mellow with a dry finish.

For a real summer treat, pair it with grilled s’mores. The sweet notes of the beer mirror the flavors of the marshmallow, chocolate, and graham cracker for a lip-smackingly good dessert.

*Originally published in 2019, updated in May 2022.