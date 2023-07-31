This Guinness-infused Sticky BBQ Chicken Burger will have you licking your plate!

Guinness is not only the world’s best drink but it's also a game-changing way to elevate your cooking! This delicious burger is marinated in Guinness Foreign Extra Stout and is layered with cheese, lettuce, and tomato.

Ingredients

400 g Minced chicken

1 tbsp Black pepper

2 tbsp Garlic powder

50 g Finely chopped spring onions

1/2 tbsp Finely chopped rosemary

250 ml Guinness Foreign Extra Stout

BBQ sauce

250 g Rindless bacon

Burger buns

Fresh tomatoes slices

Cheddar cheese slices

Method

In a pan, cook your bacon until crispy. Once done, remove from the heat and set aside.

Collect the bacon fat that remains in the pan which shall be used later. The burger is all about building flavours and this will play a huge role.

In a bowl, add your minced chicken followed by Guinness Foreign Extra Stout.

This should be immediately followed by your finely chopped onion, rosemary, garlic powder, and black pepper.

Allow to marinate for 20-30 mins. Because the chicken is already minced, the marination time is not that long since plenty of the surface area is already exposed, and flavors penetrate a lot faster. However, if your chicken is not minced, you can allow it to marinate for 24 hours or more, then mince it before you cook it.

Once marinated, shape the minced chicken into 1/2-inch-thick patties.

On a pan, heat the bacon fat before placing the patties to cook.

Cook the patties for 5 minutes or until cooked through.

After the patties have even sears on both sides, add the cheese slices and allow them to melt.

Remove from the heat and begin layering your chicken bacon knockout burger.

For more delicious Guinness inspired food & drink recipes, click here.