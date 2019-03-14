A sweet, delicious St. Patrick's Day recipes that a treat to eat and fun to make with the kids this March 17.

Simple, sweet, delicious and fun to make the kids. Roll your sleeves up and have some fun with this St. Patrick's Day recipe.

Green St. Patrick's Day cupcake recipe

Ingredients



- 1.75 cups all-purpose flour

- 1 (4 serving) pkg. instant pistachio pudding mix

- 0.75 cups miniature semi-sweet chocolate pieces

- 2/3 cup sugar

- 2.5 teaspoons baking powder

- 0.5 teaspoon salt

- 2 beaten eggs

- 1.25 cups milk

- 0.50 cups cooking oil

- 1 teaspoon vanilla

- 50% of a 16 oz. can cream cheese frosting (1 cup)

- green colored sugar

- 0.50 cup of candy-coated milk chocolate pieces

Method

In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, pudding mix, chocolate pieces, sugar, baking powder, and salt.

In a small bowl, combine eggs, milk, oil, and vanilla. Stir into flour mixture just until combined. Fill greased or paper bake cup lined muffin cups 2/3 full.

Bake in a preheated 375°F oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until golden brown. Cool on a wire rack.

Frost with cream cheese frosting; sprinkle with green sugar, then milk chocolate pieces.

Source: Cooks.com

* Originally published in February 2010.