Irish cocktail recipes are generally based on whiskey or Irish cream but don't let the vodka put you off this amazing green St Patrick's Day recipe.

Sick of beers and boring old wine coolers and looking for something a little bit festive and different for your St. Patrick’s Day party? Then this green little piece of heaven is the tipple for you. Whisk up a batch of this delicious cocktail and your Irish-loving guests will be happy campers come March 17!

Irish cocktails with vodka should not be dismissed even though we know you all love your cocktail recipes with Irish whiskey or Irish creme. The only thing we're missing for this St Patrick's Day cocktail is a great name. Have any suggestions? Leave them for us in the comments section, below.

St Patrick's Day cocktail recipe:

Ingredients (per serving):

1oz vodka

1oz coconut rum

1/2oz blue curacao

1/2 cup pineapple juice

Crushed ice

Method

Stir and top with lemon-lime soda.

