Most Irish cocktail recipes lean on whiskey or Irish cream, but this one takes a different route entirely. It swaps the usual vodka and coconut rum base for a vivid green drink that tastes like sunshine rather than tradition.

Irish cocktails often bring to mind whiskey or Irish cream, the classic pairings found in so many Irish drink recipes. This one breaks from that mold entirely, built instead on a vodka base brightened with coconut rum, blue curaçao, and pineapple juice. The result is a tropical, sunset colored drink that tastes far more like a beach holiday than anything traditionally associated with Ireland, and that contrast is exactly what makes it fun to serve.

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For hosts tired of reaching for the same beer bucket or a bottle of white wine at every warm-weather gathering, this cocktail offers an easy way to switch things up. It comes together with just a handful of ingredients most home bars already stock, and it can be scaled up effortlessly for a crowd. Mix a large batch in a pitcher ahead of time, keep it chilled, and let guests help themselves over crushed ice.

The blue curaçao gives the drink its vivid green hue when it meets the pineapple juice, while the coconut rum adds a rounded sweetness that balances the citrus and soda. A splash of lemon-lime soda on top lightens the whole thing and adds a bit of fizz, so it never feels heavy even on a hot afternoon. Because the measurements are given per serving, it is simple to multiply the recipe for a full jug- or bowl-style punch.

One thing this cocktail is still missing, appropriately enough, is a proper name. Whether you want to call it something playful, something that nods to its unmistakable green color, or something else entirely, the choice is yours. Whatever you land on, it is the kind of low-effort, high-reward drink that suits an outdoor table, a picnic blanket, or a simple evening on the patio with friends.

Here is how to put it together.

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Green cocktail recipe:

Ingredients (per serving):

1oz vodka

1oz coconut rum

1/2oz blue curaçao

1/2 cup pineapple juice

Crushed ice

Method:

Stir and top with lemon-lime soda.

Want more great cocktail recipes? Check out our recipes section.

* Originally published in 2015. Updated in August 2026.