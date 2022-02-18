Founded in 1935, Magners is Ireland’s oldest and most recognised cider brand and is still made in Clonmel, County Tipperary using apples taken from its own 150 acres of orchards.

It is this commitment to tradition and heritage that ensures Magners still uses the same recipe created by founder William Magner in 1935. Made with juice from 17 varieties of apples, Magners is fermented with a proprietary yeast from the over 80-year old original wooden vats and matures for up to 18 months and is repeatedly filtered to achieve a unique purity. Which explains why Magners remains a firm favourite both in Ireland and abroad.

Magners Original offers an earthy, ripe apple with balanced bittersweet apple notes. Upon tasting, you’ll experience a dryer cider, balanced bittersweet apple notes with a medium body and light carbonation. All enjoyed with a visual bright golden hue.

Magners fans in the United States also get to experience Magners Pear Cider, which is also crafted to the standards that Magners is known for using only the best quality pears. Once the pears are ripened and carefully selected they are then slowly fermented and cold filtered to provide a distinctive character and a delicately light and refreshing taste.

Additional good news for our US cousins is Magners Berry Cider, which features a blend of ripe strawberry, juicy raspberry, and fresh fruity blackcurrant notes on a fermented pear base. Sweet fruity cider with a crisp refreshing finish. Flavors linger on the palate giving the product an excellent finish, length, and full flavor.

Magners Original Cider and its additional styles are available throughout the United States at a variety of premium liquor stores, grocery and convenience stores, bars, and restaurants.

Visit Magners USA website for more information