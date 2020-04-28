Graingers Hanlons Corner in Dublin says they’re Ireland’s first pub to deliver pints to customers homes

Graingers Hanlons Corner, a pub on Dublin’s North Circular Road, says they’re struggling to keep up with demand since launching their “dial-a-pint” service last month.

We here @ Graingers Hanlons Corner will deliver a freshly pulled pint of Guinness or any pint of your choice and deliver... Publiée par Graingers Hanlons Corner sur Jeudi 19 mars 2020

A staff member at the busy Irish pub told IrishCentral that the idea came about on March 15, when all the pubs in Ireland were forced to close amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our dad, Mark Grainger Senior, who has been in the Irish pub trade for over 60 years came up with the novel idea to do a ‘dial a pint’ service.”

Along with the brilliant “dial-a-pint” service, Graingers Hanlons Corner is also running a “dial a meal” service where customers can get meals delivered to their homes - with a pint, of course! Customers can also order wine, other beer, and frozen cocktails.

Not surprisingly, the reaction has been “massive.”

“We are trying daily to cope with the demand for pints to be delivered. We have seven phone lines that don’t stop ringing from 11 am to 10 pm.”

Graingers Hanlons Corner is a family-run pub that’s been in business for over three generations. Since their beginnings off of Capel St in Dublin, they have had over 40 pubs under the Grainger name in a 60-year span.

Check out these glowing reviews from some very satisfied customers:

called today for food and a pint to be collected, staff cudnt do enough for you and even mark carried the pint to my... Publiée par Avril Nealey sur Dimanche 22 mars 2020

First time getten sunday families roast dinners here , they were absolutely delicious, we defo be back 👌 and strawberry daquris went down a treat 🤩❤🍓🍓🍓🍹 🌟🌟🌟🌟🌟 Publiée par Rachel A Starrs sur Dimanche 19 avril 2020

Thank you Laura Doran for the great photos and kind thank you !! Don’t forget folks we are open until 10pm tonight... Publiée par Graingers Hanlons Corner sur Mercredi 15 avril 2020

Thank you Tracy Dunne for your kind feedback!! Publiée par Graingers Hanlons Corner sur Samedi 18 avril 2020

To learn more about Graingers Hanlons Corner in Dublin, check out their Facebook, Instagram, and website.

