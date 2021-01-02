Bushmills is extending Irish goodwill and picking up the tab on the nation's first whiskey of the year from local bars.

This new year, order a Bushmills Irish Whiskey from a favorite neighborhood pub and the beloved Irish whiskey will cover the cost.

"First Whiskey of 2021" aims to send America a friendly Irish gesture to help raise spirits by covering the bill for thousands of new year toasts. No matter if ordered in person, takeaway or delivery, Bushmills wants to be the nation's first whiskey of 2021.

Read more Bushmills Irish Whiskey launches The Causeway Collection

To redeem this offer, whiskey lovers aged 21 and over can simply buy a Bushmills Irish Whiskey, pour or cocktail from a favorite local bar or restaurant, take a photo of the itemized receipt displaying the purchase of Bushmills and upload the receipt here.

Valid receipts will receive a reimbursement of up to $6.00 (paid via Venmo, Paypal or Amazon) on purchases from January 1 through March 18, 2021, in participating U.S. states. Official terms and conditions can be found here.

Bushmills' #FirstWhiskey program launches at a time when the bar and restaurant industry needs the support of its patrons.

Read more Bushmills launches Red Bush whiskey in New York

Bushmills, which has more than 400 years of whiskey-making heritage, continues to stand in solidarity with bartenders across the United States and encourages consumers to show support for their favorite local spots by participating.

This program follows Bushmills' $200,000 donation to the USBG Foundation's Bartender Emergency Assistance Program earlier this year. The Irish whiskey company plans to offer continued support for U.S. organizations that are providing relief to those affected by the current crisis.

Bushmills' First Whiskey program is not available in some states and does not include tax or tip. To find out more, visit Bushmills.