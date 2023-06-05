Eggs, toast, rashers and tomatoes. They're all part of the traditional Irish breakfast but in this recipe from the Irish Food Board, they're given a delicious new twist. Give this recipe a try and your weekend will be off to a great start.

If you're a fan of the classic BLT sandwich, get ready to take your taste buds on an exciting journey with a delightful twist. Introducing the eggy-bread BLT! This mouthwatering creation combines the goodness of a traditional BLT with the rich flavors and textures of eggy bread. The result is a scrumptious dish that is sure to become a favorite among brunch lovers and sandwich enthusiasts alike.

Eggy-bread BLT recipe

Serves: 4

Cooking time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

- 4 eggs

- 2 tbsp milk

- Freshly ground black pepper

- 1 large ciabatta loaf

- About 2 tbsp olive oil

- 12 smoked streaky bacon rashers, rinds removed

- 1 tbsp good quality mustard

- 2 tbsp of reduced-fat mayonnaise

- 2 tbsp tomato ketchup

- 1 cup rocket leaves

- 4 small vine tomatoes, finely sliced.

Method

Crack the eggs into a shallow dish, add the milk, season and mix well to combine. Cut the ciabatta loaf into four even-sized pieces and then cut each one open so that you have eight separate pieces. Place each piece of the bread, cut side down in the egg mixture. Leave to soak for a minute before turning over.

Heat a large frying pan and add half of the oil, then add the soaked base of ciabatta, cut- side down. Cook over medium to low heat for 2 minutes until golden brown, then turn over and cook for another two minutes.

Meanwhile, preheat the broiler. Arrange the bacon on a rack and cook for a couple of minutes on each side until really crispy. Keep warm.

Remove the ciabatta bases from the frying pan and keep warm. Add the remaining oil and then add the tops of the ciabatta. Cook as described above.

Mix together the mustard and the mayonnaise in a small bowl. Just before serving, spread half the mustard mayonnaise over the bases, next add a little ketchup, the rocket leaves, a layer of tomato slices and season with the black pepper. Top with the bacon. Finish by spreading the remaining mustard mayonnaise onto the top half of the eggy bread.

Serving Suggestions

Arrange on warmed plates and serve immediately.

* Originally published in 2016, updated in June 2023.