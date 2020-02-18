To have a St. Patrick’s Day you’ll never forget, you’ll want to be right in the heart of it all: in Ireland, in Dublin, at the Guinness Storehouse.

For St. Patrick’s Day 2020, as the world raises pints of Guinness to Ireland, you can do one better by celebrating in the Home of Guinness itself. The Guinness Storehouse’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival runs for five fun-filled days from March 14 through March 18 and features the very best of Irish culture alongside pints of “the black stuff.”

The Guinness Storehouse, right in the heart of the St. James’s Gate brewery in Dublin’s city center, is already the most popular attraction in all of Ireland, drawing 1.7 million visitors in 2019 alone. During the St. Patrick’s Day Festival, your entry ticket will include access to dance shows, live music, DJs, beer tasting, and delicious food throughout all seven floors - in addition to the explorations of Guinness’ fascinating history and brewing process available year-round, of course.

Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, the Guinness Storehouse will be opening its expanded new Gravity Bar space, offering one of the best vantage points for taking in the beauty of Dublin. Imagine sipping a perfectly poured pint or enjoying your STOUTie (a photo of you printed with malt ink that sits atop your pint’s creamy head) while looking out the Gravity Bar windows with the best views of Dublin. The newly expanded views allow you to take in the sights of the Phoenix Park, Dublin Mountains, and more. It doesn’t get much better than that.

The building itself will also be all dressed up for the occasion, joining the nearly 500 iconic landmarks in 56 countries around the world that glow with green lights for St. Patrick’s Day.

Even better, if you’re a Patrick, Patricia, Patrice, Patrizio or any other variant of this note-worthy name, you can let the folks at Guinness know and they’ll set you up with free entry to the Home of Guinness for the St. Patrick’s Day Festival! T and Cs apply - learn more here.

Tick off a major bucket list experience of spending St. Patrick’s Day in Dublin and visiting the Guinness Storehouse for a truly memorable toast to the very best of Ireland.

Get more information and tickets to the Guinness Storehouse’s St. Patrick’s Day Festival here.

Enjoy Guinness Sensibly. Visit www.drinkaware.ie.