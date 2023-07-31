Insider Monkey has revealed its list of the 20 most popular gin brands for 2023, and one Irish brand ranks among the top 15.

Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, created at The Shed Distillery, in Co. Leitrim, has been named among the most popular gin brands of the year, taking the 13th position on the list.

Insider Monkey writes: "Drumshanbo is unique in that gunpowder tea from China is the gin’s driving flavor. The company behind this gin, PJ Rigney Distillery and International Brands, increased its accumulated profits to about $9.7 million in 2021, with sales growing by about 30% to more than $13.3 million."

Gordon’s, owned by Diageo, holds the title of the best-selling gin in the world, with 7.7 million nine-liter cases sold in 2022.

The website also revealed that the U.K. is the largest producer of gin, with over 1,722 different gin brand. The U.S. is the second largest producer, with over 703 brands of gin.

Called Drumshanbo because we distil in Drumshanbo where we make the ordinary extraordinary. 'The Truth Can Set You Free' Every Exotic Drop Distilled in Drumshanbo with Oriental Botanicals & Gunpowder Tea.#truth #TruthBeTold #TruthMatters #enjoyresponsibly… pic.twitter.com/g4WMKsR84X — Patrick J Rigney (@SHEDDISTILLERY) June 23, 2023

The United Kingdom is also the largest exporter of gin in the world, with its gin exports at $879 million last year, up from $651 million in 2021.

Meanwhile, craft gin is also increasing in popularity, causing a rapid expansion in the number of distilleries around the world.

The global gin market was valued at $15.3 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach $20.2 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate of 4.6% during the forecast period.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

The Most Popular Gins in 2023:

1. Beefeater

2. The Botanist Islay Dry Gin

3. Hendrick’s

4. Sipsmith

5. Bombay Sapphire

6. Monkey 47

7. Roku

8. Tanqueray London Dry Gin

9. Fords

10. Aviation

11. Seagram’s Extra Dry Gin

12. No. 3

13. Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin

14. Plymouth

15. Tanqueray Nº 10

16. Citadelle

17. St. George Terroir

18. Barr Hill

19. Bluecoat

20. Gordon’s

To create the rankings, Insider Monkey referred to several sources, including various subreddits and topics on Reddit, and then websites like Men’s Journal, Forbes, VinePair, etc., looking for the Most Popular Gin Brands in the World in 2023.

A score was then assigned to these brands based on the number of times they appeared in the aforementioned sources and ranked accordingly. When two brands had the same score, the gins were ranked by their ratings on Distiller.

For the complete study, click here.