Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has congratulated Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin after the distillery's gin won the International Spirit Brand of the Year at the 2022 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards, beating his own Teremana Tequila.

County Leitrim's, The Shed Distillery, creator of Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, was the only Irish company on the shortlist of the 2022 Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards and was competing against some of the biggest spirit brands in the world.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin on their victory and said he was looking forward to trying their gin.

"Big congratulations Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin on your award. That’s a big one," Johnson wrote on Twitter in response to an RTÉ tweet about the awards.

"I look forward to trying your Irish gin! Like us at @Teremana, I can see you guys are a passionate brand and proud distillery. Congrats again!!"

Big congratulations Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin 🥃 on your award. That’s a big one!

I look forward to trying your Irish gin! Like us at @Teremana, I can see you guys are a passionate brand and proud distillery.

Congrats again!! — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) November 4, 2022

The family-owned Shed Distillery, which produces Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin, employs roughly 80 people in the Drumshanbo area.

The distillery launched its Gunpowder Gin brand in 2016 and now sells the product in more than 80 countries.

The Shed Distillery says its gin is one of the fastest-growing super-premium gin brands in the world, boasting listings in prestigious locations such as the Four Seasons in New York and Claridge's in London.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Distillery founder PJ Rigney described the recent award as an extraordinary honor and a credit to his team.

Rigney also responded to the Rock's tweet, promising the US actor an "extraordinary welcome" when he visited Drumshanbo.

Read more Ashford Castle and The Shed Distillery launch special edition gin

"Thanks (go raibh maith agat) for classy congrats from @TheRock. Extraordinary welcome awaits you in Drumshanbo Ireland. We love your @Teremana - time to make a cocktail with them both," Rigney wrote on Twitter.

Thanks (go raibh maith agat) for classy congrats from @TheRock . Extraordinary welcome awaits you in Drumshanbo Ireland. We ❤️ your @Teremana - time to make a cocktail with them both😎 pic.twitter.com/ULtTfT5eSJ — Patrick J Rigney (@SHEDDISTILLERY) November 5, 2022

The annual Wine Enthusiast Wine Star Awards are regarded as the global benchmark in the drinks industry, with all winners set to be honored with a black-tie gala in San Francisco next January.