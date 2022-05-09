The Ashford Castle Estate in Co Mayo and The Shed Distillery have teamed up to launch the first-ever Ashford Castle Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin.

The special edition spirit pairs gunpowder tea and fresh citrus fruits from the Orient with honey from the first harvest of the beehives on the Ashford Castle Estate and wood sorrel, which flourishes below the vast tree population in the 350-acre gardens.

The gin is slow distilled by hand using traditional methods, sealed, bottled and labeled at The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim.

Instead of the traditional blue Gunpowder gin bottle, the new Ashford Castle gin bottle is emerald green in homage to the colors of the estate. The special edition bottle bears the logos of both brands in gold foil, according to Evoke.ie.

The exclusive gin is the brainchild of P.J. Rigney, manager director and founder of The Shed Distillery, and Brian Taft, head distiller at The Shed Distillery. It was created in close partnership with the Ashford Castle team led by Noli Alngohuro, bar and lounge manager, and Niall Rochford, general manager, reports The Connaught Telegraph.

The partnership between the two family-owned businesses was born of a shared ethos of passion, authenticity, sustainability and concern for local employment.

Ashford Castle Estate is a luxury hotel in a grand 13th-century castle in Cong, County Mayo. The 800-year-old castle, which overlooks Lough Corrib lake, currently employs more than 400 people.

The Shed Distillery in Drumshanbo, Co. Leitrim, which recently opened a new €3.5 million visitor center, now employees over 80 people.

The new Ashford Castle Drunshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin is exclusively available online from Mrs. Tea's Boutique & Bakery on the Ashford Castle Estate as well as The Shed Distillery Experience gift shop in Drunshanbo, Co Leitrim.

The Ashford Castle Drumshanbo Gunpowder Irish Gin retails for €65.