Looking for a tasty dessert that is perfectly Irish this weekend? This traditional Irish apple crumble cake recipe is your only answer.

Throughout June, IrishCentral is celebrating Irish food! You can follow the whole story on social media by searching for #FoodMyMammyMade and #ICFood. You can keep up to date with all our Food and Drink stories here or never miss a recipe by checking out our dedicated topic page here.

"Apple crumble is one of my most favorite desserts of all time, I remember making it growing up and to this day still swoon at the smell of it coming out of the oven. This Irish apple crumble cake is a nice little twist on the classic with a moist apple cake interior and a light crumbly topping. That classic combination of apple and blackberries could also be used here." - Donal Skehan.

Looking for more great Irish recipes? You can find them on our recipes page here.

Irish apple crumble cake dessert recipe

Serves 6-8

Ingredients

4oz butter plus extra for greasing

5oz soft light brown sugar

2 large free range eggs

7oz plain flour, sifted

1 tablespoon baking powder

pinch of salt

1 teaspoon ground cinnamon

11oz peeled, cored and sliced cooking apple (Shouldn’t be more than one large one)

For the crumble topping:

2oz of vanilla sugar (or substitute with caster sugar)

2oz of plain flour

2oz of butter

Method

Preheat the oven to 360°F, grease and line an 8in cake tin with a removable base. With an electric hand mixer, beat the butter and sugar in a large bowl until pale. Add the eggs, one at a time, mixing until they are incorporated.

Fold through the flour, baking powder, salt, and cinnamon until you have a thick cake batter. Stir through the apple and pour the batter into the cake tin. The batter will be thick, so use a spatula to spread across the base of the tin.

Using a hand blender with a food processor attachment, blitz the ingredients for the crumble topping until you get left with rough crumbs. You can also do this by hand in a bowl using your fingertips to combine the ingredients together. Sprinkle the crumble topping on top of the batter.

Bake in the oven for 40-45 minutes or until a skewer inserted into the center comes out clean.

Remove from the oven and leave to cool.

Donal demonstrates how to make this delicious crumble in the video below. Check out his Facebook page website for more culinary tips, recipes and food travels.

Throughout June, IrishCentral is celebrating Irish food! You can follow the whole story on social media by searching for #FoodMyMammyMade and #ICFood. You can keep up to date with all our Food and Drink stories here or never miss a recipe by checking out our dedicated topic page here.

*Originally published August 2016.