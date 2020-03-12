What better way to start your St. Patrick's Day, or any other day for that matter, than with a hearty fill of potatoes, corned beef, and carrots?

Whether it’s a filling brunch or a warming dinner on a brisk March evening you’re after, this corned beef hash recipe is the one for you.

Try topping off this dish with a fried egg. Delicious.

Corned beef hash recipe

Ingredients:

- 2 tablespoons butter

- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

- 1 large onion, chopped

- 5 large Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and

cut into 1/4-inch cubes

- 1 large carrot, coarsely shredded

- 2 pounds cooked corned beef, cubed

- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh parsley

- 1/4 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

salt to taste (optional)

- 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper, or to

taste

Method:

Melt butter with the olive oil in a large skillet over medium heat, and cook the onion just until it begins to brown, about eight minutes

Stir in the potatoes and carrot, and cook until tender, about 15 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the cubed corned beef, parsley, thyme, salt, and pepper.

Let the mixture cook until hash is crisp and browned, stirring often 10 to 15 more minutes.

