This black pudding sandwich from Oxmantown is perfect for an autumnal lunch and will keep you full right up until dinnertime.

This recipe comes from Oxmantown, an independent sandwich company in the heart of Dublin. According to these sandwich geniuses this recipe "is based on a dish I first cooked with Troy Maguire in l’Gueuleton and in Locks [two restaurants in Dublin].

"It was originally a Tarte Tatin and was one of the dishes that smacked me in the face and was instrumental in sealing the deal with my love of cooking. I feel the flavor combinations work really well as a sandwich too."

Black pudding sandwich with caramelized apple and Cashel blue recipe

Serves: 6

Time: Less than an hour

Difficulty: Easy

Ingredients

800g Jack McCarthy’s black pudding, sliced

6 soft sourdough rolls

160g Cashel Blue cheese

300g leaves

2 apples

120g sugar

80g butter, diced cold

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon Dijon

1 good splash of white wine vinegar

750ml rapeseed oil/ sunflower oil

Salt and pepper

1 heaped tablespoon wholegrain mustard, optional

Method

Core and cut the apple into eighths. Place 100g sugar in a pan over high heat until it achieves a rich caramel color. Add half of the butter, then add apples and carefully toss until completely coated. Continue to cook, moving constantly for a minute or two. Add the rest of the sugar, toss and add the rest of the butter. Toss and cook until almost tender. Empty into a container to cool.

For the aioli, place the yolks, Dijon and vinegar in a bowl. Whisk until well incorporated and foamy. Slowly in a thin stream, add the oil while constantly whisking, being careful not to go too fast as it could split. If it gets too thick, add water at the same temperature. Season to taste. To make it whole grain mustard aioli, stir in a heaped tablespoon or to taste.

Griddle the black pudding lightly, as it’s already cooked.

To assemble, spread aioli on both sides of the bread, add leaves, the sliced Jack McCarthy’s black pudding, apple, and some Cashel Blue. Place in an oven at 180ºC/gas mark 4 until the cheese has nicely melted and is a little crisp. Put the lid on and devour.

* Originally published in 2019, updated in Sept 2023.