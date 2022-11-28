These are the best Irish whiskeys of the year, according to the experts.
The Irish Whiskey Awards 2022 took place at the Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin on November 10, and the winners have been announced.
The awards, which started in 2013, have gone on to be one of the biggest celebrations of Irish whiskey in the world.
"We are delighted to celebrate the excellence and innovation in the Irish Whiskey and Spirits industry this evening, all whilst raising funds for our incredible charity partner Mary's Meals," said Ally Alpine, managing director of Celtic Whiskey Shop and organizer of Whiskey Live Dublin, according to Hospitality Ireland.
"There are more than 64 million primary school-age children out of school around the world. In order to survive, they have to work or beg. Even if they do make it into the classroom, hunger affects their ability to learn. The money raised through the Irish Whiskey Awards tonight ensures that 629 children are fed for a whole school year at the Kapatamoyo school in Zambia."
The winners of the Irish Whiskey Awards 2022:
Overall Winner- Irish Whiskey of the Year 2022
Best Irish Whiskey of the Year - Dunville's 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Cask No. 1197.
Whiskey Liqueur
Winner: Muldoon Whiskey Liqueur
Gold: The Whistler Irish Honey Whiskey
Gold: St Patrick's Orange Whiskey Liqueur
Cream Liqueur
Winner: St Patrick's Irish Cream Liqueur
Gold: Merrys White Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur
Gold: Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur
Poitin
Winner: Boann "New Born" New Make Spirit
Gold: Micil Heritage Poitín
Gold: Bán Poitín
Vodka
Winner: Zesty Citrus Vodka
Gold: Istil 38 Pot Still Vanilla Vodka
Gold: Istil 38 Pot Still Vodka
Gin
Winner: Silks Irish Dry Gin
Gold: Sling Shot Gin
Gold: Method & Madness Gin
Best Other Irish Spirit
Winner: Aqua Vitae
Gold: 1848 Apple Brandy
Single Pot Still 11 and Under
Winner: Two Stacks Polorais II- Red Ice Wine Finish
Gold: Writers' Tears Single Pot Still
Gold: Old Comber Single Pot Still
Single Pot Still 12 Year and Over
Winner: Redbreast 15 Year Old
Gold: Powers John's Lane 12 Year Old
Gold: Redbreast 12 Year Old
Single Malt 11 Years and Younger
Winner: Dunville's 10 Year Old PX
Gold: Croithlí, Coillín Darach Oak Series - Quercus Robur
Gold: Shortcross Peated Single Malt
Single Malt 12 - 15 Year Old
Winner: Jack Ryan Finisher's Touch 12 Year Old
Gold: Pearse Lyons 'Founder's Choice' 12 Year Old
Gold: The Irishman 12 Year Old
Single Malt 16 Years & Older
Winner: Dunville's 20 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask
Gold: Fercullen 21 Year Old
Gold: Clan Colla 20 Year Old PX Finish 46%
Blended No Age Statement
Winner: Micil Inverin Small Batch
Gold: Foxes Bow
Gold: Michael Collins The Prediction
Blended Age Statement
Winner: Jameson 18 Year Old
Gold: McConnell's 5 Year Old
Gold: Pearse Lyons "The Original" 5 Year Old
Blended Limited Release
Winner: Teeling Small Batch Collaboration - Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple
Gold: Jameson Black Barrel Proof
Gold: Fercullen Estate Series 'The Italian Gardens'
Single Cask 11 Years & Younger
Winner: Teeling Single Pot Still Chesnut PX Cask No. 29842
Gold: The Whistler P.X. I Love You 9 Year Old
Gold: Green Spot Greek Wine Cask
Single Cask 12 Years & Older
Winner: Dunville's 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Cask No. 1197
Gold: Powers 15 Year Old Single Cask No. 10099
Gold: Dunville's 20 Year Old Temple Bar PX Sherry Cask No. 1651
Cask Strength
Winner: Redbreast 27 Year Old Single Pot Still
Gold: Shortcross Rye & Malt Cask Strength
Gold: St. Patrick's Cask Strength
Single Grain
Winner: Celtic Cask Daichead a Dó (42) 2009 Anima Negra Cask
Gold: The Bridge Single Grain- Killunure Release
Gold: Egan's Vintage Grain
New Irish Whiskey
Winner: Pearse Lyons Genesis Release
Gold: The Busker Single Pot Still
Comments