These are the best Irish whiskeys of the year, according to the experts.

The Irish Whiskey Awards 2022 took place at the Pearse Lyons Distillery in Dublin on November 10, and the winners have been announced.

The awards, which started in 2013, have gone on to be one of the biggest celebrations of Irish whiskey in the world.

"We are delighted to celebrate the excellence and innovation in the Irish Whiskey and Spirits industry this evening, all whilst raising funds for our incredible charity partner Mary's Meals," said Ally Alpine, managing director of Celtic Whiskey Shop and organizer of Whiskey Live Dublin, according to Hospitality Ireland.

"There are more than 64 million primary school-age children out of school around the world. In order to survive, they have to work or beg. Even if they do make it into the classroom, hunger affects their ability to learn. The money raised through the Irish Whiskey Awards tonight ensures that 629 children are fed for a whole school year at the Kapatamoyo school in Zambia."

The winners of the Irish Whiskey Awards 2022:

Overall Winner- Irish Whiskey of the Year 2022

Best Irish Whiskey of the Year - Dunville's 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Cask No. 1197.

Whiskey Liqueur

Winner: Muldoon Whiskey Liqueur

Gold: The Whistler Irish Honey Whiskey

Gold: St Patrick's Orange Whiskey Liqueur

Cream Liqueur

Winner: St Patrick's Irish Cream Liqueur

Gold: Merrys White Chocolate Irish Cream Liqueur

Gold: Five Farms Irish Cream Liqueur

Poitin

Winner: Boann "New Born" New Make Spirit

Gold: Micil Heritage Poitín

Gold: Bán Poitín

Vodka

Winner: Zesty Citrus Vodka

Gold: Istil 38 Pot Still Vanilla Vodka

Gold: Istil 38 Pot Still Vodka

Gin

Winner: Silks Irish Dry Gin

Gold: Sling Shot Gin

Gold: Method & Madness Gin

Best Other Irish Spirit

Winner: Aqua Vitae

Gold: 1848 Apple Brandy

Single Pot Still 11 and Under

Winner: Two Stacks Polorais II- Red Ice Wine Finish

Gold: Writers' Tears Single Pot Still

Gold: Old Comber Single Pot Still

Single Pot Still 12 Year and Over

Winner: Redbreast 15 Year Old

Gold: Powers John's Lane 12 Year Old

Gold: Redbreast 12 Year Old

Single Malt 11 Years and Younger

Winner: Dunville's 10 Year Old PX

Gold: Croithlí, Coillín Darach Oak Series - Quercus Robur

Gold: Shortcross Peated Single Malt

Single Malt 12 - 15 Year Old

Winner: Jack Ryan Finisher's Touch 12 Year Old

Gold: Pearse Lyons 'Founder's Choice' 12 Year Old

Gold: The Irishman 12 Year Old

Single Malt 16 Years & Older

Winner: Dunville's 20 Year Old Oloroso Sherry Cask

Gold: Fercullen 21 Year Old

Gold: Clan Colla 20 Year Old PX Finish 46%

Blended No Age Statement

Winner: Micil Inverin Small Batch

Gold: Foxes Bow

Gold: Michael Collins The Prediction

Blended Age Statement

Winner: Jameson 18 Year Old

Gold: McConnell's 5 Year Old

Gold: Pearse Lyons "The Original" 5 Year Old

Blended Limited Release

Winner: Teeling Small Batch Collaboration - Stiggins' Fancy Pineapple

Gold: Jameson Black Barrel Proof

Gold: Fercullen Estate Series 'The Italian Gardens'

Single Cask 11 Years & Younger

Winner: Teeling Single Pot Still Chesnut PX Cask No. 29842

Gold: The Whistler P.X. I Love You 9 Year Old

Gold: Green Spot Greek Wine Cask

Single Cask 12 Years & Older

Winner: Dunville's 21 Year Old Palo Cortado Sherry Cask Finish Cask No. 1197

Gold: Powers 15 Year Old Single Cask No. 10099

Gold: Dunville's 20 Year Old Temple Bar PX Sherry Cask No. 1651

Cask Strength

Winner: Redbreast 27 Year Old Single Pot Still

Gold: Shortcross Rye & Malt Cask Strength

Gold: St. Patrick's Cask Strength

Single Grain

Winner: Celtic Cask Daichead a Dó (42) 2009 Anima Negra Cask

Gold: The Bridge Single Grain- Killunure Release

Gold: Egan's Vintage Grain

New Irish Whiskey

Winner: Pearse Lyons Genesis Release

Gold: The Busker Single Pot Still