Irish food and drink are some of the best things about the Christmas season!

Traditional Irish foods and drinks, especially when they come in Christmas gift hampers, are what many of us look forward to the most when the holiday comes around each year.

Here are our ten favorites!

1. Mince pies

Mince pies are traditionally served after midnight Mass when the family gets home and begin to patiently await Santa Claus!

2. Cadbury’s Roses:

A box of the best of Irish chocolate that boasts many different delights, Cadbury’s roses are found under every Christmas tree.

3. Irish trifle

This delicious trifle dessert is made of jelly (Jello), cream, chocolate sprinkles. It's about 10,000 calories but who cares? It's Christmas! (It's even better when brandy is added.)

4. Guinness porter cake

This hearty dessert is a delightful after-dinner treat and the kind of filling food that makes the waist size stretch just that little bit more.

5. Tricolor drink

Green creme de menthe, with vodka and gold whiskey. If you can survive that, then you can live forever.

6. Irish sausages and black pudding

Served for breakfast on the great day itself ... so you’re stuffed before you even get to dinner.

7. USA biscuit tins:

USA biscuit tins are a long-time staple and include different flavor biscuits (cookies) of every kind, in two separate rows. Woe betide the person who tries to reach down into the bottom level before the top ones are all gone.

8. Whiskey eggnog

Whiskey eggnog will make your Christmas merry in more ways than one by adding a dash – or more – of Jameson. Aaah! Perfect for relaxing in front of a roaring fire.

9. Mulled wine:

Mulled wine, or hot whiskey, hits the spot when you come in from a cold walk.

10. Pint of Guinness

What's a holiday without a pint of plain? Eat, drink, and be merry this holiday season.

* Originally published in December 2011.

What's your favorite Irish Christmas food or drink? Let us know in the comments!