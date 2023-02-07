Baileys has launched its first-ever minty green offering, the limited edition Vanilla Mint Shake Irish Cream Liqueur, just in time for St. Patrick's Day.



Baileys celebrates its Irish roots with this adult twist on a classic treat, perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration.

Made with the delectable flavors of mint, vanilla, and a hint of chocolate, Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake can be enjoyed in a number of ways including "blended in an indulgent adult milkshake, in a chilled shot, or even over your favorite ice cream."

According to Baileys, "The exceptionally colorful treat is the perfect indulgence and green-themed addition to all St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, from daytime get-togethers to an afternoon sláinte with your crew."