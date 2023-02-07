Baileys has launched its first-ever minty green offering, the limited edition Vanilla Mint Shake Irish Cream Liqueur, just in time for St. Patrick's Day.
Baileys celebrates its Irish roots with this adult twist on a classic treat, perfect for any St. Patrick’s Day celebration.
Made with the delectable flavors of mint, vanilla, and a hint of chocolate, Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake can be enjoyed in a number of ways including "blended in an indulgent adult milkshake, in a chilled shot, or even over your favorite ice cream."
According to Baileys, "The exceptionally colorful treat is the perfect indulgence and green-themed addition to all St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, from daytime get-togethers to an afternoon sláinte with your crew."
“St. Patrick’s Day is always a time when people come together to have a bit of fun and toast to the Emerald Isle, and we hope this year it’s with the decadent Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake.”Launched in Ireland in 1974, Baileys Original Irish Cream Liqueur was the first spirit to combine some of Ireland’s most unapologetically delicious ingredients: rich dairy cream and Irish Whisky & fine spirits.
It is now available in 180 markets worldwide and is the number-one-selling liqueur in the world.
Baileys Vanilla Mint Shake Irish Cream Liqueur is available for a limited time only, for those 21+ wherever spirits-based beverages are sold. The suggested retail price for a 750ml bottle is $24.99.
For more information, please visit www.BAILEYS.com.
