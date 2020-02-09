This Valentine's Day, show someone how much they mean to you with handmade Irish cream truffles using this recipe from an Irish chef.

I thought I'd share something simple yet delicious that you can make for that special person in your life or, ye know just for you on Valentine's Day!

Beautifully balanced with a hint of bitter coffee and sweet Irish Baileys Cream, these rich little delicacies melt in your mouth and will be a very welcome way to your lover's heart.

These chocolate truffles are so easy to make. They taste divine and the secret ingredient is simply that big dollop of tender loving care.

Baileys Irish Cream truffles

Baileys Irish Cream truffles recipe

Ingredients:

3 cups dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup cocoa powder

1 fl oz cold espresso or strong coffee

1 fl oz Baileys Cream liqueur

8 fl oz fresh cream

Cocoa powder, desiccated coconut, ground almonds or cake crumbs for coating

Method:

Melt chocolate together with the cream. You can do this in a bowl sitting over a pot of simmering water. Don't let any water get into your chocolate or it will go into a sticky lump from which there is no return.

Take the chocolate off the heat. Mix together the cocoa powder, cold coffee, and Baileys and stir this liquid mixture into the melted chocolate.

You have just made what is known as a chocolate "ganache". If you were to let this cool a little at this stage it could be used for pouring over a cake as a chocolate covering.

Cover the bowl with cling film and put it in the fridge until cold. This will take two hours or so. You can leave it overnight if you wish as you long as everyone can avoid the temptation to steal little spoonfuls!

Give the mix a good stir with a wooden spoon before you start to measure it out with a warm teaspoon. Dip the spoon in hot water and always dry it before scooping out the "ganache". When you have them all done, roll them with your hands, into little balls and refrigerate again for one hour.

Finally, roll your truffles in the coating of your choice.

This is best done by having your crumbs, cocoa, almonds or whatever all sitting in separate soup bowls so you can literally 'roll' the ball around in the coating.

For more from Zack see www.irishfoodguide.ie.

* Originally published in 2013

Do you have a special Valentine's Day recipe? Share in the comments!