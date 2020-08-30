Baileys has released a limited edition Apple Pie flavor liqueur just in time for fall.

The new Baileys flavor, which will only be available in the US, is described as a combination of freshly baked apple pie and vanilla ice cream, with hints of cinnamon and spice.

Bottled at 17% ABV, the beverage can be served neat, over ice, in coffee or chai tea, or over ice cream.

The new liqueur, which Baileys calls "perfect for all things fall," has been released ahead of the upcoming seasonal holidays.

“Apple pie is a timeless, nostalgic American treat meant to be shared among loved ones,” said Stacey Cunningham, director of liqueurs at Diageo. “With the launch of Baileys Apple Pie, we hope to provide consumers with a convenient way to experience this familiar comfort.

“We encourage consumers to celebrate the season responsibly and enjoy the indulgence of Baileys Apple Pie with friends and family.”

The Spirits Business reports that Baileys has partnered with home delivery service Cocktail Courier and celebrity pastry chef /TV personality Zac Young to create a Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit.

The kit comes with all the ingredients needed to make a dozen "The Apple of My Chai" cocktails, an autumn-inspired spin on the chai tea latte. The kit also comes with six Baileys Apple Pie Cookies, deliciously-infused with Baileys Apple Pie liqueur.

Baileys Apple Pie is priced at $24.99 per 750ml bottle and is available across the US. The Baileys Apple Pie Friendsgiving Kit is available to buy for $84.99 from Cocktail Courier while supplies last.