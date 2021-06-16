Irish apple pie with blackberries - this recipe from Avoca is divine!

Avoca's "best ever" apple pie recipe blends together Bramley apples and gorgeous seasonal blackberries with a hint of cinnamon.

If that's not enough to get your mouth watering, try topping your freshly-baked apple pie off with some fresh cream, custard or ice cream.

To make an apple pie just like the pros at Avoca, check out this recipe:

Avoca's "best ever apple pie recipe"

Serves 8-10

Pre-heat oven to 170°c/340ºF gas mark 5

Ingredients:

8-10 large Bramley apples

12oz blackberries

8oz caster sugar (depending on the tartness of the apples)

For the pastry:

1lb butter

4oz caster sugar

26oz plain flour

2 medium eggs

For the coeliac pastry:

24oz rice flour

12oz butter

3oz caster sugar

2 egg yolks

2-4tbsp chilled water

Method:

For the filling:

Lightly grease a pie plate or loose-bottomed tart tin.

Peeling and thickly slice the apples, then place in a heavy saucepan with a couple of tablespoons of cold water and the sugar and cook gently on a low heat for 5-8 minutes or until the apple is just starting to soften.

Transfer to a bowl and allow to cool slightly while you make the pastry.

For the pastry:

Beat the butter and sugar together until very soft and pale in color, this will take about 8-10 minutes.

Once the mixture is softened, tip in all the flour and very carefully mix until the butter and sugar have absorbed the flour.

Add the eggs and continue to mix for a further 2-3 minutes or until you have a very smooth dough. This is quite a sticky mix, so place a little extra flour on the work surface, remove the pastry from the mixer and gently roll it in the flour to make two balls, one slightly bigger than the other, that will be your base.

Cover in cling film and refrigerate for up to 1 hour, no longer or it will become very difficult to roll.

Remove the dough from the fridge and on a lightly floured surface roll out the pastry into 2 discs, line the tin with the larger one pressing it down firmly into the edges, leaving some pastry overhanging (you can trim later).

Then fill with the fruit mixture adding the blackberries and some extra sugar if needed.

Next, brush the edges of the pastry with a little lightly beaten egg and then carefully lower the smaller of the two pastry discs on top of the fruit and gently press the two pastry discs together.

Trim the overhang, reserving the pastry trimmings. Crimp the edges with a fork or your fingers.

Brush the tart with some of the remaining egg wash and sprinkle an extra tablespoon of caster sugar on the top. If you or the kids are feeling artistic you can decorate with some simple leaves made from the pastry scraps.

Bake the tart in the preheated oven for 45-55 minutes or until the pastry is golden and the filling is bubbling. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for about 10-15 minutes before serving. Get stuck in.

* Originally published in August 2016. Updated in 2021.