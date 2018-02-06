Love is in the air! It's Valentine's Day week and as millions of folks head out for a delicious romantic meal we ask what particular foods we should be eating to get the engines running.

The IrishCentral crew took a look at the foods should we make for the special one in our life and get a little action?

Here's a list of some of the things to get your partner in the mood.

Alcohol

Alcohol lowers inhibitions and increases confidence; however, over-indulgence has a sedative effect which is not conducive to a romantic tryst if they are in a coma!

Asparagus

Three courses of asparagus were served to 19th-century bridegrooms due to its reputed aphrodisiac powers.

Banana

Due not only to its shape but also its creamy, lush texture, some studies show its enzyme bromelain enhances male performance.

Caviar

Caviar is high in zinc, which stimulates the formation of testosterone, maintaining male functionality.

Champagne

Viewed as the "drink of love," moderate quantities of champagne lower inhibitions and cause a warm glow in the body.

Chocolate

Chocolate contains both a sedative which relaxes and lowers inhibitions and a stimulant to increase activity and the desire for physical contact. It was actually banned from some monasteries centuries ago.

Figs

Seasonal crops of figs were celebrated by ancient Greeks in a frenzied copulation ritual.

Ginseng

Ginseng increases the desire for physical contact.

Perfume

Perfumes made of natural foodstuffs such as almond, vanilla, and other herbs and spices they act as a pheromone to communicate emotions by smell.

Pufferfish

Pufferfish considered both a delicacy and an aphrodisiac in Japan. If the poisonous gland is not properly removed, the tiniest taste is deadly. The flirt with death is said to give a sexual thrill. Not recommended.

Oysters

Some oysters repeatedly change their sex from male to female and back, giving rise to claims that the oyster lets one experience the masculine and feminine sides of love.

Radish

The radish was considered a divine aphrodisiac by Egyptian pharaohs, most likely because its spicy taste stimulated the palate.

Truffles

Probably due to its rarity and musky aroma, truffles have long been considered to arouse the palate and the body. To sustain his masculinity, an ancient lover in lore was said to have gorged himself to death on Alba truffles during the wedding feast.

Happy Valentines Day!

* Originally published in 2012.