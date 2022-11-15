National Geographic Traveller has shared its top 10 restaurants in Ireland and Northern Ireland.

The travel website has revealed its best picks for dining across the Emerald Isle, from Belfast to Dublin to Cork.

Whether you're looking for a multiple course tasting menu from a Michelin-starred restaurant or a delicious burger in a pub, you can't go wrong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pyke'N'Pommes (@pykenpommes)

The top 10 list includes a range of all that Ireland's food scene has to offer. The choices include everything from fine dining rooms to cozy pubs, gourmet food off the beaten trail, and simple restaurants featuring fresh local produce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by J E S S M U R P H Y (@kai_galway)

The website writes: "When the book of Irish food is written, the early decades of this century will be described in almost revolutionary terms. Not even a pandemic has halted the gallop of a food scene that’s finally found its voice — stepping from the shadows of global cities and trends, falling properly in love with the island’s beef, breads, seafood and cheeses, and propelled to the next level by a new generation of chefs and restaurateurs"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by C1 by Mickael Viljanen (@chapteronebymickaelviljanen)

Here is where to sample some of the best Irish menus in Ireland and Northern Ireland:

1. Chapter One by Mickael Viljanen, Dublin

2. Pilgrim’s, Co Cork

3. The Muddlers Club, Belfast

4. The Olde Glen, Co Donegal

5. Kai, Co Galway

6. Beach House, Co Waterford

7. MacNean House, Co Cavan

8. Aimsir, Co Kildare

9. Pyke ‘N’ Pommes, Derry

10. Mae’s, Dublin

To see the complete list of the top restaurants in Ireland and Northern Ireland, visit the National Geographic website.