Fáilte Ireland and the Minister for Tourism have announced that €1.7 million worth of enhancement work will soon be completed on ten Dublin visitor attractions.

The plan to create new immersive experiences that bring to life stories that have shaped Ireland’s history and culture was revealed by Fáilte Ireland and the Minister for Tourism, Catherine Martin TD.

The investment was made through Fáilte Ireland’s Dublin Surprising Stories Scheme and focuses on bringing the story of Dublin to life using interactive technology, audiovisual and improved foreign language provision.

Visitor attractions: what's new?

Dublina's History Hunters exhibition has been redesigned and there is also a strong focus on the artifacts on loan from the National Museum and their stories.

EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum has added a new layer to its museum that guides and entertains visitors through the galleries. Visitors can follow in the footsteps of real emigrants and learn more about Irish culture and history using elements such as games and discovery trails.

Newbridge House and Farm's new interpretation and storytelling will bring to life the stories of Dublin’s only fully intact Georgian House.

St Patrick's Cathedral has introduced 350 audio guides and populated them with new content in a number of languages.

Christ Church Cathedral now has an augmented reality map to bring the cathedral grounds to life and new family-friendly and immersive activities in the crypt including a dress-up area.

Irish Whiskey Museum will provide a branded photo opportunity and improve the full AV experience throughout the experience.

Teeling Whiskey Distillery has developed an app to enhance their foreign language offering through an audio guide,

Glasnevin Cemetery has developed a new tour with additional storytelling. The new experience brings the outside in, which enables guided tours to be done from the new experience area should the weather not cooperate for a full cemetery tour.

The GAA Museum has upgraded and improved the introductory exhibit which documents the origins, history, and development of the GAA.

Clondalkin Round Tower has introduced signage to inform visitors what plants and herbs were used within monastic life. A heated outdoor area will offer a multipurpose space.

Speaking about the announcement Liz Halpin, Head of Dublin at Fáilte Ireland said,

“By bringing Dublin’s stories, from its Georgian past to its sporting culture to life, the Dublin Surprising Stories scheme will ensure Dublin’s historic and cultural attractions remain on the must-visit list for domestic and international visitors.”