Popular Irish rebel group the Wolfe Tones have announced their very own "Rebel Irish Whiskey" label.

The group confirmed the news in a post on Twitter last week, warning people that only a limited supply of the bottles will be available before Christmas.

"The day you have all been waiting for The Wolfe Tone's Rebel Irish Whiskey is going live today. We have a very limited number of bottles for our first batch and will not be releasing any more before Christmas," the Wolfe Tones said on their official Twitter account.

The whiskey is currently in stock and available to purchase for €69.99 on the official Wolfe Tones website.

It boasts a slightly oaky finish with a faint smokiness, while it also includes a sweet and fruity palate full of rich barley flavors.

The whiskey additionally includes a palate of chocolate oranges, roasted pineapples, caramelized nuts, and toasted spices, while it has an aroma of orchard fruits, caramel chocolates, roasted pineapple, and creamy pineapple.

Visit the Wolfe Tones' website to find out more.

The group topped the Irish iTunes charts last month thanks to the viral popularity of their song "Celtic Symphony" after the Irish women's football team were filmed singing "Ooh, ah, up the Ra" - the song's refrain - after beating Scotland to qualify for next year's Women's World Cup.

The Wolfe Tones are set to embark on a 10-date, sold-out tour in the United Kingdom at the end of the month.