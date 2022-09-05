"Vicky," the award-winning Irish documentary about CervicalCheck campaigner Vicky Phelan, will be released in Irish cinemas on Friday, October 7.

The new Irish documentary "Vicky" is described as "a profound and intimate journey into not only Vicky’s fight to expose the truth of what happened for all women but also her own personal fight to stay alive."

We are delighted to share the artwork for the award-winning documentary VICKY, which opens in Irish cinemas on October 7th. A story of courage & hope, VICKY, documents Vicky Phelan’s personal journey & her heroic work to uncover the CervicalCheck scandal in Ireland. #VickyTheFilm pic.twitter.com/LSBXPwMItL — Volta Pictures (@VoltaPictures) August 31, 2022

Earlier this year, "Vicky" won the Best Irish Documentary prize at the Dublin International Film Festival.

The DFCC Best Irish Documentary Award goes to the incredibly powerful Vicky. Well done to all of the team who brought this documentary to life!@vickythefilm22 pic.twitter.com/K3XG8RDIXT — Dublin International Film Festival (@DublinFilmFest) March 6, 2022

Kilkenny native Vicky Phelan is credited with making Ireland's CervicalCheck scandal public knowledge. She was wrongly told a cervical smear test she had in 2011 was normal and was not diagnosed with cancer until 2014.

The “false negative” was uncovered during a retrospective audit and was relayed to her doctor in 2016. However, Phelan wasn't informed for another 15 months. It later emerged that more than 200 other women diagnosed with cancer may have missed out on earlier medical intervention.

In 2018 on the steps of Ireland's High Court, Phelan gave a now-infamous address where she exposed one of the worst women’s health scandals in Irish history, the cervical cancer debacle.

The new Irish documentary "Vicky," which was directed by Sasha King, was voted Best Irish Documentary by the Dublin Film Critics Circle at this year’s Dublin International Film Festival and was nominated for an Irish Council of Civil Liberties (ICCL) Human Rights Award at the festival.

"Vicky" is a Princess Pictures production produced by Sasha King, Bill Snodgrass, and Vicky Phelan with the support of Fís Éireann/Screen Ireland. Executive producers are Martina Niland, and Lesley McKimm for Screen Ireland.