Bono says it would be "wonderful" to see a united Ireland while The Edge cautions that it must indeed be united and "not imposed."

The two Irish rockers were asked if they think Irish unity is "in reach" while in Las Vegas ahead of their U2:UV Achtung Baby Live at Sphere residency.

"In any marital arrangement, you'd like to think that people of both parties would be attracted to each other," Bono told Channel 4 News.

"Indeed, falling in love with be great.

"We may not be there, the falling in love stage, but we're dating.

"And I think in the south, we're doing an amazing job at transforming our society. It's freer, it feels fair."

The Edge said: "Yeah, but I hate that, that the argument has shifted to power and sovereignty and whatever.

"I think it should be - John Hume had it right. It should be switched to community, reconciliation, finding common ground."

He added: "United Ireland has to be united, not just imposed."

When asked if they think that they will see a united Ireland in their lifetimes, if it feels closer than it ever has, Bono said: "Oh, it could. Wouldn't it be wonderful?

"This pond is too small for a feud among frogs.

"That's not a yes or no answer," he added with a laugh.

In 1987, Bono signaled his support for a united Ireland, albeit in a slightly awkward circumstance.

During a San Francisco concert, the U2 frontman called out a fan who was holding an "SF+U2" sign, which the fan, Robert Quinn, later told IrishCentral was meant to "show some love" for San Francisco.

"I see two letters - SF and U2," Bono told the crowd during the show.

"Is that a girl's name or does that stand for Sinn Féin, the Irish Republican Army ...

"Because if it does, I don't know how you can stand or stomach to wave that sign this week.

"Because you bastards left those people - 11 dead and 50 wounded - in the name of freedom.

"F*ck freedom!"

Bono continued: "There's no glory in taking a man out of his van and shooting a bullet in his head while wife and children watch, mate.

"When was the last time you were back in Ireland, anyway?

"Well, I believe in Ireland, too. I believe my country will one day be united but not with the armalite rifle. So I say, 'no more!'"

More than a decade later, U2 famously invited John Hume on stage alongside the UUP's David Trimble during a 1998 concert in Belfast in support of the Good Friday Agreement, lifting both men's hands into the air at the Waterfront Hall in the city.