This stunning version of Leonard Cohen's Hallelujah in Irish will give you happy chills!

At this point, TG Lurgan's extraordinary Irish covers of favorite songs need no introduction.

Starring none other than the students who immerse themselves in Irish language learning at Colaiste Lurgan, Ireland’s coolest Irish language school, which hosts talented teens every summer in the Inverin Gaeltacht of Co. Galway, they've shaken up the perception of language learning in a very positive and fun way.

Their first release of summer 2018 was a hauntingly beautiful rendition of Hallelujah - or Slán Abhaile as Gaeilge (in Irish) - by the late, great Leonard Cohen.

This stunning yet simple cover is given a unique spin with the percussive beats, and the lyrics take on an even more spiritual feel in Irish.

'Hallelujah' as Gaelige (in Irish) The Irish language students from Coláiste Lurgan, in Galway, have done it again with their cover version of Hallelujah as Gaelige (in Irish) 💚 Video: TG Lurgan Posted by IrishCentral.com on Friday, July 27, 2018

We can't wait to see what they release next! In the meantime, check out some of our favorites from TG Lurgan:

Riptide by Vance Joy

Cheerleader by OMI

Shut Up and Dance by Walk the Moon

* Originally published in 2018, updated in May 2020

