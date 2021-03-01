TG Lurgan has done it again with their Irish language version of 'Old Town Road'.
In April 2019, TG Lurgan put their own spin on Lil Nas X's smash-hit record-breaking song 'Old Town Road' that he recorded with none other than Billy Ray Cyrus, forever merging rap and country music.
Coláiste Lurgan has previously covered everyone from Adele to Avicii, but could their version of 'Old Town Road' in Irish be their biggest hit to date?
Not only did they record 'Old Town Road' in Irish, they recorded a video to go along with it. There's a horse, there's breakdancing, there's line dancing - there's even an Irish flag cowboy hat.
Here are the lyrics to 'Old Town Road' in Irish:
Mé goil a’ bualadh bóthar ar a’ gcapall ór
Mé goil ar aghaidh ar a’ mbóthar mór
Mé goil a’ bualadh bóthar ar a’ gcapall ór
Mé goil ar aghaidh ar a’ mbóthar mór
Tá mo chapall ‘muigh sa mback
Mo hata droim ar ais
I gcónaí tarraingt raic
Is mo mhada le mo hais
‘Bhfuil tú ag iarra’ fáisc-eadh
B’fhearr liom é ná Porche
Gach rud beagán bailí
Bí 'g imeacht do mo phóirse
Cuma liom sa diabhal faoin bhfaisin
Bíodh an diabhal ag faisin
Caillte gan aon eochair
Rinne mé an dochar
Ainbheart ar mo bheaibí
Cuma leí ar aon chaoi
Mise gconaí scrúrtaí
Spalpaí agus stiucaí
A' mhaidin thana dhúisigh
D’fhág sí mé ‘s chua’ sí
Cuma liom sa diabhal faoin bhfaisin
Bíodh an diabhal ag faisin
Thar am, bheith n-ann
Rudaí dhéana’ níos fearr
Caith’ an iomarc’ ama ar mo shean guitear
'Bheabaí, fág a’ bealach fainní ór Fendi is fearr
Staróg ar an raidio mo Mhasarati thar barr
Fan ar dheis ‘s bí in ann
Mar an Malboro man ni bheidh tú gán
Ba mhaith liom ghoil 'r ais siar me a’ bualadh bóthar
Mé ag iarra' goil ar a’ mbóthar mór
Need some more TG Lurgan covers? Here are some of their most popular:
TG Lurgan covers 'Wake Me Up' by Avicii
TG Lurgan covers 'Hello' by Adele
This August, we're celebrating Gaeilge (the Irish language) and Irish music with a series highlighting those around the world speaking and learning Irish and playing Irish music. Throughout the month, we'll look at ways you can learn the language wherever in the world you are, discover what is your very favorite Irish song and even travel to some of the best Irish music festivals in the world to bring you to the heart of the action.
You can find all this and more in our music section here or in our Irish language section here. You can also follow throughout the month by using the hashtags #ICMusic, #ICGaeilge or by following us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.
Do you have an idea for a story on Irish music or the Irish language? Why not join IrishCentral's contributor's platform Irish Voices? You can learn more about it here and sign up here.
What's your favorite TG Lurgan cover? Let us know in the comments!
Comments