TG Lurgan has done it again with their Irish language version of 'Old Town Road'.

In April 2019, TG Lurgan put their own spin on Lil Nas X's smash-hit record-breaking song 'Old Town Road' that he recorded with none other than Billy Ray Cyrus, forever merging rap and country music.

Coláiste Lurgan has previously covered everyone from Adele to Avicii, but could their version of 'Old Town Road' in Irish be their biggest hit to date?

Not only did they record 'Old Town Road' in Irish, they recorded a video to go along with it. There's a horse, there's breakdancing, there's line dancing - there's even an Irish flag cowboy hat.

Here are the lyrics to 'Old Town Road' in Irish:

Mé goil a’ bualadh bóthar ar a’ gcapall ór Mé goil ar aghaidh ar a’ mbóthar mór Mé goil a’ bualadh bóthar ar a’ gcapall ór Mé goil ar aghaidh ar a’ mbóthar mór Tá mo chapall ‘muigh sa mback Mo hata droim ar ais I gcónaí tarraingt raic Is mo mhada le mo hais ‘Bhfuil tú ag iarra’ fáisc-eadh B’fhearr liom é ná Porche Gach rud beagán bailí Bí 'g imeacht do mo phóirse Cuma liom sa diabhal faoin bhfaisin Bíodh an diabhal ag faisin Caillte gan aon eochair Rinne mé an dochar Ainbheart ar mo bheaibí Cuma leí ar aon chaoi Mise gconaí scrúrtaí Spalpaí agus stiucaí A' mhaidin thana dhúisigh D’fhág sí mé ‘s chua’ sí Cuma liom sa diabhal faoin bhfaisin Bíodh an diabhal ag faisin Thar am, bheith n-ann Rudaí dhéana’ níos fearr Caith’ an iomarc’ ama ar mo shean guitear 'Bheabaí, fág a’ bealach fainní ór Fendi is fearr Staróg ar an raidio mo Mhasarati thar barr Fan ar dheis ‘s bí in ann Mar an Malboro man ni bheidh tú gán Ba mhaith liom ghoil 'r ais siar me a’ bualadh bóthar Mé ag iarra' goil ar a’ mbóthar mór

