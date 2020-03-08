St. Patrick's Day makes a great setting for a feature film.

The drunken parades and shenanigans are a screen writer's dream and provide the perfect backdrop for a comedy or a thriller.

Unsurprisingly, there is a slew of movies set around Ireland's national holiday and here are some of our favorites.

Between the Canals (2011)

This independent Irish feature made its debut at the 2010 Jameson Dublin International Film Festival to widespread critical acclaim.

Featuring Love/Hate's Peter Coogan and Irish singer-songwriter Damien Dempsey, "Between the Canals" follows two small-time criminals trying to make it in the big leagues.

The film was shot on Sheriff Street in Dublin and takes place on a boozy St. Patrick's Day.

Read more: Your go-to guide for St. Patrick's Day

The Boondock Saints (1999)

Featuring an A-list cast, "Boondock Saints" is a lot more Hollywood than "Between the Canals. "

The thriller centers around two Irish-American twin brothers in Boston. The two brothers are attacked by the Russian mafia on St. Patrick's Day and kill two mobsters in self-defense.

An FBI agent, played by Willam Dafoe, is sent to investigate the incident and finds that the two brothers are seen as heroes in the local community.

However, the two brothers use their newfound hero status to become fully-fledged vigilantes, giving rise to the high-octane thriller.

Read more: Where is the oldest St. Patrick's Day celebration in the world?

Muck (2015)

There are many things that St. Patrick's Day is associated with, but supernatural horror films certainly aren't one of them.

That is why "Muck" stands out so much on this list.

The film takes place in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, and follows a group of friends being haunted by a ghostly presence in nearby marshes. However, an equally dangerous horror awaits them in their holiday home and they spend St. Patrick's Day stuck between two evils.

Red Clover (2012)

Featuring a murderous demon leprechaun, this for-TV feature film is about as bizarre as it gets.

"Red Clover" is set in a fictional town in Massachusetts that has long since done away with any St. Patrick's Day festivities because of a mythical leprechaun that once caused devastation throughout the town.

However, when Karen O'Hara - the film's protagonist - moves to the town, she unwittingly sets the beast on the town once again.

A good bit of fun, if nothing else.

Read more: US leprechauns versus Irish fairies - a St. Patrick’s Day death match

State of Grace (1990)

This film arguably boasts the best cast on the list. With Ed Harris, Gary Oldman and Sean Penn to the fore (in addition to a film score by Hollywood legend Ennio Morricone), "State of Grace" is an Irish-American crime drama.

The film was shot on location in New York City and features everything from feuds between Irish and Italian mobsters to undercover cops and double-cross.

The film's climax takes place amid New York's St. Patrick's Day celebrations and Irish rock legends U2 provide its original soundtrack. It really doesn't get much better than that.

Read more: Irish American Sean Penn plays too nice with the Hitler of the drug trade