Sir James Galway and Lizzo played the flute together in person, just a few months after the famous Irish flutist sent a sweet Christmas shout-out to the pop star.

“Where do I begin…?” Grammy winner Lizzo said in a social media post on Thursday, May 4.

“When I was 11 years old and learning the flute I needed a challenge from my 5th grade level studies. So I found ‘The Man with the Golden Flute’ by James Galway and it changed the trajectory of my life.

"I learned most of the songs by ear because the sheet music was too difficult to read at the time but eventually I fell in love with virtuosic flute music and memorized 'The Carnival of Venice' (James Version) when I was 14.

“My father heard that and took my flute very seriously, he bought me lessons from university level teachers and my parents eventually got me Sasha Flute to keep up. When my dad passed away I played ‘Amazing Grace’ into ‘Carnival of Venice’ at his funeral… it was my promise to never give up.

“Now, years later I had the honor to play beside Sir James Galway, and receive lessons from him and even play his alto flute. I can confidently say I wouldn’t be the musician I am today without his influence.

“Thank you for everything this week @sirjamesgalway! You are truly the King of Flutes and I can’t wait to play with you again.”

Earlier in the week, Sir Galway shared a snap on Instagram of him and Lizzo playing on stage together at Monday night’s Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

The post said: “Now that the secret is out, we were honoured and overwhelmed to be asked to attend yesterday’s Met Gala at New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art.

“Furthermore, after three years of performing online only, Sir James was thrilled to accompany @lizzobeeating onstage to perform as part of the special live performance during the evening.

"It truly was an evening we will treasure forever.”

Back in December, Lizzo was brought to tears after Sir James Galway sent her a special Christmas message.

Who is Sir James Galway?

James Galway was born in Belfast, Northern Ireland in 1939. He began his flute studies in Belfast and at the age of 16, he was awarded a scholarship to the Royal College of Music, followed by studies at the Guildhall School of Music and Paris Conservatoire.

At the age of 21, he embarked on his orchestral career in London’s major opera and symphonic orchestras. He took up the position of solo flautist with the Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra under Herbert von Karajan in 1969, before becoming one of the very first flautists to establish an international solo career in 1975.

He has a vast discography with 98 CDs to his name, having enjoyed recording contracts with Sony Classics and Deutsche Grammophon and most recently the RTE Label, featuring his recording of “Linen and Lace” by Bill Whelan.

He has also collaborated on film soundtracks, such as "The Lord of the Rings," and partnered with such popular artists as Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, Joni Mitchell, and Sir Elton John.

Galway has played for a number of international dignitaries, including Taoisigh, US Presidents, and Pope John Paul II. He has embarked on several teaching residences and has won numerous awards.

Galway continues commissioning new works for the flute, publishing articles, flute studies, and books including a publishing collaboration with Southern Music.

Galway lives with his wife in Switzerland and currently plays on a Platinum ‘Galway’ Nagahara Flute – specially commissioned for him. He and his wife launched The Galway Flute Academy, their educational platform that enables them to nurture and mentor flutists of all levels through their various programs.

In 2015, Galway discussed his upbringing and identity on The Nolan Show on BBC, saying: "I would like Ireland to be Ireland.

"People ask me 'where do you come from?' and I say Ireland.

"And they say 'are you Irish?' And I say 'yes I'm Irish'.

"No (I don't consider myself to be Northern Irish). I am Irish.

"(The difference) is very complicated. They say, 'well how do you become a Sir?' I say, 'because I come from the British occupied part of Ireland'.

"Then when I grew up we grew up as Protestants and we were brainwashed to the Protestant ethic, and to their way of thinking. For example, we knew all the sights of London, Trafalgar Square, Buckingham Palace, and all that but we didn't know Stormont."