Sinead O'Connor's cover of Snow Patrol's "Run" is receiving great praise

Irish songstress Sinead O’Connor is receiving praise for her rendition of Snow Patrol’s “Run” which she performed on RTÉ during the #ShineYourLight campaign.

People across Ireland were encouraged to shine lights on April 11 as a show of solidarity with the nation's frontline healthcare workers, as well as a sign of respect for those who have lost their lives.

RTÉ hosted a special 5-minute segment at 9 pm which featured O’Connor singing “Run” accompanied by pictures and footage of people around Ireland shining their lights.

The lyrics of the 2003 Snow Patrol song poignantly say:

“Light up, light up As if you have a choice Even if you cannot hear my voice I'll be right beside you, dear.”

Earlier, O’Connor said she would be shining a light for children in foster care:

Sinead O’Connor @MagdaDavitt77 shares who she will be shining her light for tonight. Sinead will take part in tonight’s special #ShineYourLight live broadcast at 9pm which will be on air across RTÉ One, RTÉ Radio 1 and RTÉ Player.#ShineYourLight ✨#LonraighdoSholas pic.twitter.com/bwJQqMhYwN — RTÉ (@RTÉ) April 11, 2020

People on Twitter were quick to thank O'Connor for the stirring performance:

"You were heart warming tonight Sinead. You made me cry"

"Amazing as always Sinead, you are the only person with the ability to convey the emotion of the nation with your voice alone. One in a million, thank you x"

"Thanks Sinéad, for shining your light for Éire tonight. Grá mór"

"Dearest Sinead, if Ireland had a voice she would sing like you, thank you for your beautiful rendition of that beautiful song, inspirational, as always. Wishing you good health and happiness always"

"Thank you Sinead for guiding us through this darkness"

O’Connor’s performance received a blessing from Snow Patrol, which is led by Co Down native Gary Lightbody, afterward:

O'Connor thanked RTÉ for the opportunity and for "being so lovely:"

Much thanks to Paulina and everyone else at RTÉ for inviting me to sing tonight and for being so lovely. 💕 — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) April 11, 2020

