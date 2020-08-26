"Becoming part of an unmasked crowd in the middle of a pandemic makes you a potential weapon of mass destruction.”

Irish singer Sinead O'Connor slammed protestors who gathered at an anti-mask, anti-lockdown rally in Dublin on August 22 for allegedly using her music during the event.

For sure, Sinead is in the #wearadamnmask camp. “Can I please ask that selfishly unmasked crowds standing shoulder to shoulder protesting and ignoring COVID protective restrictions not use my music as if to suggest I support you in any way. I do not,” she wrote under her @MagdaDavitt77 handle on August 22:

Can I please ask that selfishly unmasked crowds standing shoulder to shoulder protesting and ignoring Covid protective restrictions not use my music as if to suggest I support you in any way. I do not. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) August 22, 2020

The next day, she tweeted:

Yes, we all agree people have the right to protest whatever we like. That's not the point. The point is becoming part of an unmasked crowd in the middle of a pandemic makes you a potential weapon of mass destruction. — Sinead O'Connor (AKA Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) August 23, 2020

She’s correct of course, but Irish politicians are making it easy these days for people to say to hell with the rules. A bunch of pols and other swells gathered in Galway last week for some golf dinner thing, flouting every rule in the process while demanding that the rest of the country keep their activities to a minimum.

Similarly, Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor nailed the thoughts of a disgusted nation with this tweet on Friday: “Is it too much to hope for responsibility and consistency from our leaders?"

Is it too much to hope for responsibility and consistency from our leaders? We expect the men and women in government to be our role models. If they can't abide by their own standards to beat the virus, then we need new people in charge. No one is above this. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 21, 2020

