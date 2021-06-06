Irish singer-songwriter Sinead O'Connor has announced her retirement from the music business in a surprise tweet on Friday evening.

O'Connor took to Twitter to announce the end of her touring and recording careers, stating that her upcoming album "No Veteran Dies Alone" will be her final release.

"This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all," O'Connor wrote on Twitter.

This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired. So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo. — Sinead O'Connor (Shuhada Sadaqat) (@MagdaDavitt77) June 4, 2021

The 54-year-old singer said that she had no regrets over the decision.

"It's not sad news. It's staggeringly beautiful news. A wise warrior knows when he or she should retreat.

"It's been a forty year journey. Time to put the feet up and make other dreams come true."

O'Connor said that all shows which were originally scheduled for 2020 and later postponed until 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic have now been canceled.

O'Connor, who rose to international fame with hits such "Mandinka" and "Nothing Compares 2U", has just released her autobiography "Rememberings". The famous Irish singer said that the book empowered her to announce her retirement and "not wait for permission from the men".

She also tweeted that she is now available to be a judge on the Voice of Ireland.