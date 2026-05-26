Galway GAA player Sean Fitzgerald has been revealed as one of the contestants on the upcoming season of ITV's reality dating show "Love Island."

Rumors that Fitzgerald, 25, would be jetting off to Love Island were all but confirmed after he stepped away from the Galway GAA senior football panel earlier this month.

After reporting that Fitzgerald had been shortlisted for the UK reality dating show, the Irish Examiner noted that Fitzgerald made his debut on the Galway GAA senior football panel in 2022, has won four consecutive Connacht SFC championship medals with Galway, and started in the 2024 All-Ireland Senior Football Championship Final.

A primary school teacher, Fitzgerald has already won himself a sizeable fanbase thanks to his social media presence.

Back in February, he went viral for his humorous "application" to be on "Love Island":

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Announcing the cast of the new season of "Love Island," ITV shared Fitzgerald's answers to some rapid-fire questions:

Describe your 'type on paper'

Female!

What kind of person are you hoping doesn’t walk through the Villa door?

Cockiness and a dry personality I can’t stand.

Are you here for the drama, or is finding love your only goal?

I’m here for love but also here for drama. I won’t be getting involved in it, I might be mixing it!

If VAR reviewed your flirting game, what foul would earn you a red card?

I play Gaelic football, so we’re called jersey pullers. I may pull out the county card, but maybe using the county baller won’t work in this sport!

What’s your relationship strategy, go straight for the goal or play it safe at the back?

Play forward and if it’s not on, pass it back and go forward again. Eventually, you’ll get a goal!

How do you plan to handle the competition?

If I see someone I like, I’m going for it, and nothing’s gonna stop me.

In your love life to date, have you been a World Cup winner or knocked out in the first round?

Definitely not knocked out! A World cup winner and player of the tournament.

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"Love Island" returns on Monday, June 1, for its 13th series on ITV2 and ITVX with Maya Jama returning as host.