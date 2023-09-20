"Derry Girls" star Saoirse-Monica Jackson is set to star in the new Paramount+ series "The Doll Factory".

Based on Elizabeth Macneal's novel of the same name, "The Doll Factory" focuses on three sets of characters whose lives become intertwined ahead of the Great Exhibition, in London, in 1851.

The upcoming thriller follows Iris ( Esme Creed-Miles) who paints dolls for a living alongside her twin sister Rose (Mirren Mack). Meanwhile, Silas (played by Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke) is an aspiring taxidermist who aims to become rich and famous. Louis (George Webster) is a painter on the hunt for a muse.

All three stories become intertwined as the Great Exhibition looms closer, with Iris offered the chance to realize her dreams of becoming an artist. However, to do so she must sacrifice her reputation and her relationship with her sister.

Irish actress Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who has starred in the hugely popular Netflix series "Sex Education" in addition to starring as Erin in "Derry Girls", will have a smaller role in the new series.

The 29-year-old was recently pictured lying on a sofa as candles burn in the background as part of the promotional shots for the upcoming series.

Irish actor Éanna Hardwicke will have a much more prominent role in the series.

The 26-year-old has previously featured in the 2020 smash-hit "Normal People" and recently starred in the four-part true-crime series "The Sixth Commandment".

Hardwicke was pictured standing in an alley wearing a top hat, suit, and overcoat in the recently-released promotional shots.

A release date for the series has yet to be announced, but filming is believed to have started in the Museum Building and the Physics Lecture Theatre of Dublin's Trinity College last January.