Find out what the island of Ireland means to these famous Irish stars.

In this new video, actresses Sharon Horgan, from "Bad Sisters", and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell, from "Derry Girls" go on an adventure to discover the real Ireland in their hearts.

The "Fill your heart with Ireland" campaign from Tourism Ireland celebrates the different ways in which the island of Ireland fills the hearts of visitors and of locals.

For Sharon Horgan, it's all about the people - "In Ireland, one of the greatest compliments you can give someone is to describe them as a 'character', because as every writer knows, it’s the characters you remember, long after you’ve forgotten the story."

The are countless variations on the Irish personality, but certain traits are pretty consistent – the warmth, the wit, the passion. Open your heart during your travels in Ireland and you'll meet characters you'll never forget along the way

While for "Derry Girls" Saoirse and Jamie-Lee, it's all about the craic! If there was a single word to sum up the feeling of Ireland, it might well be the Irish slang term “craic”. In the strictest sense of the word, it means “fun”, “news” or "gossip", but it’s also just an experience, a sensation, a feeling, an Irish expression of a great time.

Spending a day traveling around Northern Ireland the two friends enjoy delicious seafood, local art, and beautiful scenery and finish it all off in a traditional pub listening to lively music -"There's only one word for a trip like that... absolutely cracker!"

Can we let you in on a secret? You can discover the real Ireland and be part of a more authentic experience when you slow down your Irish vacation. By appreciating the traditions of a place, respecting the natural beauty, and supporting local producers, you can help keep the real Ireland alive. Wondering how to do this? Check out our article here to learn how to travel slow around Ireland!

To learn more about Tourism Ireland and get inspired for your next visit to Ireland, check out their website at www.ireland.com.