President of Ireland Michael D. Higgins will appear on RTÉ's "The Late Late Show" on Friday night, May 26, which will mark the last-ever show hosted by Ryan Tubridy.

Higgins has appeared regularly on the Friday night chat show during Tubridy's 14 years as host and has invited Tubridy to Áras an Uachtaráin for their final Late Late Show interview.

The President will reportedly share his thoughts about modern-day Ireland during Friday night's interview, focusing on why we should never forget the lessons of the past.

President Higgins will appear on tonight's @RTELateLateShow, where he will be interviewed as part of Ryan Tubridy's final show as host pic.twitter.com/r2SestM1Oz — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 26, 2023

Friday's season finale will also feature appearances from some of the most popular guests of "The Late Late Toy Show" during Tubridy's years as host, which will include a special performance from previous Toy Show guests that has been kept a secret.

There will also be a performance from "the greatest trad group ever assembled," according to RTÉ.

Andrea Corr of The Corrs, John Sheehan of The Dubliners, Moya Brennan of Clannad, Steve Wickham of The Waterboys, Sharon Shannon, Andrew Hendy (The Mary Wallopers), Jim Lockhart (Horslips), Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh (Altan), Colm Mac Con Iomaire (The Frames), Niamh Dunne (Beoga), Jim Higgins (The Stunning), Mike Hanrahan (Stockton’s Wing), Ciarán Owens (The Tumbling Paddies), Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh (Aeons), Frankie Gavin (De Dannan), Maureen Codd (Cuckoos Nest), Shayan & Shahab Coohe (Nava), Debbie Byrne, and Tara Howley will all join together for a special performance on Friday night.

Rising Irish star Cian Ducrot, who has shot to fame following the release of his single "All For You" in 2022, will also appear on Friday night's season finale.

Speaking ahead of Friday's show, Tubridy said it would be "a night of endings for sure, but beginnings for definite."

"While I will be saying a lot of goodbyes for my last Late Late Show, it will also be a night of gratitude. Gratitude to all the people I have worked with and continue to work with and their families. And enormous gratitude to the guests, the artists, the singers, and the ‘doers’ who have come through the door and graced us with their presence.

"And of course, my greatest gratitude to my family who have been so loving and patient and my greatest supporters. They are the ones to whom I dedicate my last show. They are my constant. I love them so much and I want them to know that.

"I also want to say thank you to the viewers who stuck with me, with us, and with the show for the past 14 years. The viewers’ loyalty, decency, kindness, and generosity has taken my breath away on a weekly basis."

Co Down native Patrick Kielty was recently announced as Tubridy's successor.