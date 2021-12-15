The Mary Wallopers are set to transform into The Merry Wallopers this Friday, December 17 at 9 pm GMT / 4 pm ESTfor a special Christmas-themed live stream event.

Announcing their special live stream on Twitter, The Mary Wallopers said: “What’s that sound?? It’s The Merry Wallopers Christmas live stream number two! Live on YouTube Friday the 17th of Dec!

"There will be glitz, glamour, maybe even Santy will show up. Get your pals together for the mulled vino and make a night of it.”

IrishCentral is delighted to be teaming up with The Mary Wallopers to bring you this festive YouTube live music stream on Friday, December 17 at 9 pm GMT / 4 pm EST.

The Mary Wallopers Christmas live stream was announced in the wake of new public health restrictions which led to the cancellation of their live performance scheduled for December 17 at Dublin's Vicar Street venue.

To get a taste of what you can expect from the lads, check out The Mary Wallopers Christmas Special from last year here:

About The Mary Wallopers

The Mary Wallopers, consisting of brothers Charles and Andrew Hendy and Seán McKenna, is a folk group from Dundalk, Co Louth.

Traveling the length and breadth of the country singing and collecting songs, they exude a raw energy that could be described as the Clancy Brothers meet John Lydon.

Check out “A Mouthful of The Mary Wallopers,” the 2019 EP from the trio, here:

You can learn more about The Mary Wallopers on their website, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, and Patreon pages.