Ryan Tubridy will stepping down as host of RTE's "The Late Late Show" in May, it was announced on Thursday, March 16.

Tubridy said in a statement on Thursday that it had been a "privilege" to host the long-running program for the past 14 years.

Dublin native Tubridy, 49, thanked the show's team "who have done the hard work to keep the show on the road over the years," adding that "many have become friends."

Turning to the show's viewers, Tubridy said "I am so grateful for the loyalty you have shown to the 'Late Late Show,' week in, week out.

"Not only did you raise 30 million euros for Irish charities including over 15 million euros for children's charities all over the island that are particularly close to my heart, but you showed incredible generosity of spirit for which I am profoundly grateful.

"I was often touched by the kind comments of viewers stopping me on the street or at the supermarket on a Saturday to say 'thank you' or 'well done' for highlighting an issue that affected them or their families on the previous night's show.

"Go raibh maith agaibh."

Tubridy thanked his family "who stood by me every day of every week, year in, year out," especially his daughters.

He added: "As I reflect on my time at the helm, I realise that we experienced extraordinary times as a country in that period. During the pandemic particularly, the viewing figures bear testament to the fact that many families across Ireland tuned in as we tried to make sense of it all.

"In a time of massive disruption and fragmentation of media and fake news, trust matters and I hope The Late Late Show offered that over the years.

"I will especially miss the annual chaos of The Toy Show and while millions of viewers got to see the thousands of children who made it onto the live show, I saw lots more hopeful singers, messers, dancers and musicians at auditions throughout the country.

"Suffice to say, I am incredibly positive about and hopeful for the next generation and the contribution they will make to this country.

"I will continue on the radio show which I love and will talk about other projects in the future that will embrace my love of books, history and Ireland but that's for another day.

"For now, we have exciting plans for the remaining shows this season. Stay tuned!"

Later in the day on Thursday, Tubridy shared a video thanking people for their "messages of goodwill" and that he'll be leaving his role on May 26.

"It's time. As the expression goes, 'when you know, you know,' and the truth is, I know.

"The messages have been bamboozling, and brilliant, and baffling."

Tubridy said he'll "say a few words" on Friday night's St. Patrick's Day special.

RTÉ has not yet announced Tubridy's successor and said it will make a decision in the summer.

RTÉ presenter Miriam O'Callaghan has been installed as the odds-on favorite to take over, with Tommy Tiernan and Brendan O'Connor considered her strongest competition.

Other RTÉ presenters, including Claire Byrne, Ray D'Arcy, Jennifer Zamperelli, and Dáithí Ó Sé are considered outsiders for the role.