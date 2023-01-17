Netflix has released the trailer for its upcoming docuseries “Full Swing,” which follows the PGA Tour and its biggest players, including Co Down native Rory McIlroy.

“If I want the game that I love to be played by future generations, the game needs to be pushed forward,” McIlroy says in the newly-released "Full Swing" trailer.

McIlroy, 33, currently holds the top spot on the Official World Golf Ranking.

According to Golf.com, McIlroy's involvement in the new Netflix docuseries was a secret until the trailer was released on January 11.

According to Netflix, "Full Swing" follows a diverse group of professional golfers on and off the course across a relentless season of competition — enduring a high-stakes schedule week in and week out on the PGA TOUR.

The cameras will follow golf’s biggest events for the first time ever including THE PLAYERS, the Masters Tournament, PGA Championship, U.S. Open, The Open Championship, and the FedExCup Playoffs.

The documentary will give fans a chance to get to know the players through their wins and losses and witness what it takes to compete – and succeed – at the highest level in men’s professional golf throughout the PGA TOUR season, Netflix says.

Netflix blog Tudum notes: "In addition to documenting their failures and wins on the course, the series digs deeper into the personal lives of some of the most talented golfers in the game — their families, rivalries and an impressive amount of drama."

As well as McIlroy, "Full Swing" features defending PGA Champion Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Ian Poulter, Joel Dahmen, Matt Fitzpatrick, Dustin Johnson, Tony Finau, Sahith Theegala, Mito Pereira, and Joaquin Niemann.

“Full Swing” was produced in partnership with the PGA Tour by Vox Media Studios and Box to Box Films, the company behind Netflix’s “Formula 1: Drive to Survive,” reports Variety.

The series' executive producers are Vox Media Studios’ Chad Mumm and Mark Olsen and Paul Martin and James Gay-Rees with Box to Box Films.

"Full Swing" will debut worldwide on Netflix on February 15.