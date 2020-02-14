Tickets are now on sale for the cinema release of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, coming to theaters just in time for St. Patrick's Day!

Get ready - March 15 marks the US cinematic release of the Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show, celebrating 25 years of everyone’s favorite Grammy award-winning Irish dance extravaganza. It will be released in more than 300 cinemas across the US on March 15, 2020. International dates vary. Tickets are now on sale at Riverdance25Cinemas.com.

This is the first time Riverdance has been shown on the big screen, but the small screen is where it first captured hearts all over the world. Twenty-five years ago, seven minutes of television changed the face of Irish dancing forever, when the Eurovision interval act performance of Riverdance with Michael Flatley and Jean Butler gave millions of people a new and exciting glimpse of the future of Irish dance.

Now, to celebrate a quarter-century of Riverdance, composer Bill Whelan has re-recorded his mesmerizing soundtrack while producer Moya Doherty and director John McColgan have completely reimagined the ground-breaking show with innovative and spectacular lighting, projection, stage and costume designs. Staged at the 3Arena Dublin, the exact spot that the Riverdance story began, the 25th Anniversary Gala performance will be filmed live for its inaugural worldwide cinema release.

“From the moment the first Riverdance performance took place, in Dublin in 1994, we knew that something special had occurred,” director of Riverdance, John McColgan, said. “Producer Moya Doherty, composer Bill Whelan and myself, set about creating a stage show that could build on the thrill, the spectacle and the sheer creative energy of that first performance featuring Michael Flatley and Jean Butler in that first television appearance. We are thrilled that 25 years later Riverdance continues its record-breaking story with its first cinema release to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the show.”

Fans can get the best of both worlds by seeing the show both in movie theaters and live. The Riverdance 25th Anniversary Show is on tour throughout the USA from January to June. For more information on the live tour dates and venues visit Riverdance.com

The new 25th Anniversary show catapults Riverdance into the 21st century and will completely immerse you in the extraordinary and elemental power of its music and dance.

In US cinemas March 15, UK cinemas March 3 & 8 and internationally from April 22. Book your tickets now.