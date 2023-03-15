There's been a lot of Pierce Brosnan sightings in Donegal these past few weeks. The soon-to-be 70-year-old actor (he marks the milestone in May) is filming a new movie, Four Letters of Love, which also stars Helena Bonham Carter and Gabriel Byrne, and he’s been visiting lots of local businesses.

The County Meath native, Pierce Brosnan, popped into Magee of Donegal, a store famous for its tweed products, and walked out with a new jacket. He also hit up Four Masters Bookshop in Donegal Town and had a drink at McCafferty’s Bar, in Ardara. The proprietors of Goose & Gander, a pizzeria/Irish pub, said PB was “an absolute gentleman,” and the star happily posed for photos at Fiffi’s Coffee.

One local who bumped into Pierce at Glenveagh Castle, Naiades Williams, said he was lovely to speak to, with no airs or graces at all.

“He was very gentle and kind and polite. He stood and took pictures and had a quick chat with everyone. I think everyone didn’t want to bother him too much. We tried to be quick because we guessed he was tired after a long day of filming,” she told Donegal Daily.

Surprise visitor to our Magee of Donegal store yesterday!

Pierce Brosnan, pictured here with store manager Stephen Harron, is in Donegal at the moment filming the movie adaption of 'Four Letters of Love', Thanks for stopping by Pierce, come back soon.#Magee1866 #Donegal pic.twitter.com/pVisb9FJ5e — Magee 1866 (@Magee1866) March 9, 2023

In other “Pierce is a nice guy” news, joining the cast of the 1999 James Bond film "The World Is Not Enough", starring Brosnan as Bond, was tough for Denise Richards but he couldn’t have been kinder, the now 52-year-old actress told a recent podcast.

Denise confessed to having some serious anxiety playing Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones and felt intimidated by the powerhouse cast and crew. Her screen test for the role was with Brosnan, and she was shaken.

“I met him for the first time doing a screen test. It’s very daunting and intimidating. As an actress it’s scary. I was so nervous, I had such anxiety,” she told the SpyHards podcast.

Pierce was a pleasure to work with and helped keep her worries in check.

“Oh he’s a class act, he’s so nice, so sweet Pierce is a little clumsy, so I found that... he’s really funny and very, very endearing and engaging and just super grounded. He was lovely.”

The film went on to earn more than $360 million at the box office, so Denise needn’t have worried too much.