Nicola Coughlan, the Galway girl who features in the smash-hit new “Barbie” movie, filmed a special video for fans while on the set of the Greta Gerwig-directed flick.

Coughlan morphs into Diplomat Barbie in the video shared on the official Barbie the Movie Instagram page on July 23 after the film debuted in theaters.

In the clip, Coughlan gets decked out with glitter nails and explains how her costume and jewelry were inspired by the 1992 "Sparkle Eyes" edition of the world-famous doll.

In one sweet moment, Coughlan shows a photo of her younger self on Christmas morning, she thinks in 1992, holding the iconic red Barbie convertible, proof - as if it were needed - that she was destined to become a real-life Barbie girl.

Having transformed into Diplomat Barbie, Coughlan then films from "smack dab in the middle of Barbie land" on the movie set.

“Look at all these real-life dream houses,” she says while panning around the brightly colored set.

“The Barbie car,” she whispered excitedly at one point.

Concluding the clip from inside a real-life pink Barbie convertible, Coughlan says: “Okay, I’m going to go find Ryan Gosling. Bye!”

"Barbie" is an instant smash hit, topping the Irish box office on its opening weekend - and beating out the Cillian Murphy-fronted "Oppenheimer" - with a staggering €2,098,132, according to Comscore data cited by IFTN.

Coughlan got back to her Galway roots for the massive opening weekend - she and her family visited Pálás Cinema, an arthouse cinema and bar in Galway City Centre, with some family.

The 36-year-old who shot to fame on "Derry Girls" and "Bridgerton" got in on the fun, dressing in a chic pink jumpsuit.