In case you haven’t heard, Greta Gerwig’s take on “Barbie” arrives in movie theaters on Friday, July 21, starring none other than Margot Robbie as the world-famous blonde doll and Ryan Gosling as her beau Ken.

The film - which also features Galway girl Nicola Coughlan - has been on a hot pink marketing blitz in the past weeks which got us thinking about all the 'Irish' Barbie dolls.

For better or for worse, there have been a few!

Most if not all of Mattel's Irish takes on its classic Barbie doll have been discontinued, but faithful collectors can often find them on resell sites like eBay.

Sign up to IrishCentral's newsletter to stay up-to-date with everything Irish! Subscribe to IrishCentral

Check out Mattel's Irish Barbies here...

Irish Barbie® Doll

13

Released in 1984 as part of the Dolls of the World® Collection - Europe, Mattel said its Irish Barbie® Doll "is from the lush 'Emerald Isle' west of England.

"She wears an exquisite costume — a green skirt, a long sleeved fitted white lace blouse with attached green shawl draped about her shoulders with golden trim.

"Her long flowing hair falls delicately around her face, and is crowned by a white cap with lace trim."

More than a decade later, another Irish Barbie was introduced in 1995:

13

Princess of Ireland™ Barbie® Doll

13

Introduced on November 1, 2001, the Princess of Ireland™ Barbie® Doll, from Mattel's Dolls of the World® The Princess Collection, "embodies the mystical allure of Ireland in a green ensemble with golden highlights.

"She wears a long, flowing gown, belted with golden 'medallions' and adorned with designs reminiscent of traditional Celtic artwork. Her rich green cape is held together by a golden brooch, inspired by the famous Tara brooch. A golden crown rests on her long, red hair."

Irish Dance™ Barbie® Doll

13

Released on December 2, 2006, the Irish Dance™ Barbie® Doll was part of Mattel's Dolls of the World® — Festivals of the World™ collection.

Here's how Mattel described her: "This gorgeous red-headed lass is all set to strut her stuff at a feiseanna, a traditional Irish dance competition that’s as colorful and electrifying as her costume!

"Designed by Sharon Zuckerman, Irish Dance™ Barbie® doll evokes all the beauty and charm of Gaelic culture. The Celtic-chic ensemble is a striking jade green, reminiscent of Ireland's lush countryside and spirited like the feiseanna itself. Step-dancing has never looked so good!"

The Bard™ Barbie® Doll

13

Mattel released The Bard™ Barbie® Doll on March 1, 2004, the first in the Legends of Ireland® Collection.

Here's what Mattel said: "In ancient Ireland, a reddish blond-haired beauty keeps the legends of yore. She is a poet with a repertoire of hundreds of stories.

"Traveling the lush green countryside, she takes tales and casts her own special magic, weaving yarns of mythic exploits. As she recites her lilting lyrics, she plays a golden harp, its sweet music intriguing and alluring — captivating all who are near.

"She celebrates the Celtic chieftains and heroes who, in her verses, will live forever!"

Faerie Queen™ Barbie® Doll

13

The Faerie Queen™ Barbie® Doll was released on August 1, 2004, the second in Mattel's Legends of Ireland® Collection.

Here's how Mattel described this Irish Barbie: "A land of myth and legend full of poetry and magic, ancient Ireland, is the ancestral home of the Faerie Queen™.

"Legends of her beauty and mystery have been passed down by generation after generation of Celtic believers. The second doll in the Legends of Ireland™ series, Barbie® doll as the Faerie Queen™ wears a peridot-colored, iridescent chiffon gown with an organic glitter pattern taffeta underdress.

"The Faerie Queen™ is a mythical monarch of the natural world and this portrayal is regal and beautiful in face and form.

"Barbie® doll as the Faerie Queen™ wears a crown and carries a fantastical scepter, with her radiant faerie wings of sparkling golden highlights she rules the faerie world."

In December 2004, Mattel released 500 Platinum Label™ versions of the Faerie Queen™ Barbie® doll which featured "rich, deep brown hair" and were exclusively available at Toys 'R Us stores.

13

Spellbound Lover™ Barbie® Doll

13

Released in 2005, the Spellbound Lover™ Barbie® Doll, also in Mattel's Legends of Ireland™ Collection, depicts Iseult, the "legendary lady of the emerald isle, ill-starred innocent in an ancient story of heroic deeds and love lost."

Mattel said: "In the medieval tale of Tristan and Iseult, a magic draught is shared from a golden cup that binds their souls to one another.

"Spellbound Lover™ Barbie® doll wears a green gown with golden foil print, adorned by a golden belt with a golden circlet upon her head. A red velvety cape is clasped at the shoulders with golden brooches."

Deirdre of Ulster™ Barbie® Doll

13

Next up in the Legends of Ireland® Collection was the Deirdre of Ulster™ Barbie® Doll, released on September 1, 2007.

Mattel said this doll was "inspired by Deirdre of Ulster, a magnificent beauty whose tragic story made her a legendary heroine of Irish folklore.

"Deirdre was brought up in seclusion by Conchobar, King of Ulster, who planned to marry her when she was of age. Instead, she fell in love with a handsome warrier named Naisi, fleeing with him to Scotland, but the happiness was short-lived: Conchabar had an ill-fated plan in store. Naisi was killed, and Deirdre, who is also sometimes referred to as Deirdre of the Sorrows, later died from grief.

"This heartbreaking tale of eternal love results here in a beautiful doll with cascading red hair and a Celtic-inspired gown."

Áine™ Barbie® Doll

13

Released on October 1, 2008, the Áine™ Barbie® Doll was the final one in Mattel's Legends of Ireland® Collection.

"Known as the Faery Queen of Munster, Áine is the goddess of love.

"Áine™ Barbie® doll captures the essence of the fabled goddess, wearing a flowing green gown with golden detailing. Reddish blond hair cascades around the doll's exquisitely painted face. Her romantically ethereal look is accented by a golden crown and earrings."

Ireland Barbie® Doll

13

Similar to the 1984 and 1995 Irish Barbie® Dolls, the Ireland Barbie® Doll was introduced in 2011 as part of Mattel's Dolls of the World® collection.

Mattel said this version "displays her heritage in a traditional green dress with laced bodice, short white puffy sleeves and golden trim.

"Her shoes, gorgeous red hair and Irish Setter puppy add touches that make her seem to have all the luck of the Irish!

"This Barbie® also comes with accessories to add play value, which include a passport and sticker sheet to help record Barbie® doll's travels."

Honorable Mention - Margaret "Midge" Hadley Sherwood

13

According to some reports, Midge, who was introduced in 1963 as Barbie's BFF, is Irish American, though we weren't able to find any official confirmation of that.

What we do know is that Midge, who was controversially 'pregnant' in the early 2000s, is played by Emerald Fennell in Gerwig's new "Barbie" movie.